BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Bucs-Lions MNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP150 ahead of this Monday Night Football doubleheader. Start with a welcome bonus for Lions-Buccaneers or Seahawks-Texans as Week 7 of the NFL season winds down.







Register with bonus code TOP150 in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Place a $10 bet in these states to get $150 in bonuses with a win. New users in other locations can start with a $1,500 first bet with bonus code TOP1500.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on the NFL this season. Not to mention, there is a Game 7 of the ALCS and the start of the NBA season this week as well. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP150 and grab a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here to sign up with bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on Monday Night Football.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Unlocks $150 NFL Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos MLB Odds Boost Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, Pro Football SGP Boost Pack, NBA No Sweat Token, Any Sport Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two options on the table for first-time players on BetMGM Sportsbook. If new players sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, there is a 15-1 odds boost available. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Anyone who signs up in a different state will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet instead. BetMGM Sportsbook will cover any potential losses with up to $1,500 in bonuses. This offer is an opportunity for players to win straight cash.

Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Odds

This is the last Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season and there are two chances to win big with BetMGM Sportsbook. Check out the current odds on Lions vs. Buccaneers (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6 (-110) // Over 52.5 (-110) // +225

+6 (-110) // Over 52.5 (-110) // +225 Detroit Lions: -6 (-110) // Under 52.5 (-110) // -275

The second game of the doubleheader is happening in Seattle. Sam Darnold and company are slight favorites in this matchup. Here is a quick look at the odds on Seahawks vs. Texans:

Houston Texans: +3 (-102) // Over 41 (-110) // +145

+3 (-102) // Over 41 (-110) // +145 Seattle Seahawks: -3 (-118) // Under 41 (-110) // -175

How to Secure BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Use the links that correspond with your state to start signing up. Click here and use bonus code TOP150 in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Click here and input bonus code TOP1500 in other states.

Set up a new user profile by filling out the required information sections.

Deposit at least $10 to qualify for either of these offers.

Start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses or a $1,500 first bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.