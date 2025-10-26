BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Any NFL Week 8 Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the best welcome offer in your state by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. Click here to win bonus bets in NJ, PA, MI and WV or sign up here in other states to place a hefty wager.









A winning $10 wager with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV will result in a $10 bonus. New users in remaining states will receive a $1,500 first bet for any NFL matchup. A loss will trigger a bonus refund, so you’ll get another chance.

Action begins at 1 pm ET since we don’t have an overseas matchup this week. Find odds for the Dolphins vs. Falcons, Jets vs. Bengals, Browns vs. Patriots, Giants vs. Eagles, Bills vs. Panthers, Bears vs. Ravens and 49ers vs. Texans.

Sign up through the links on this page to use a BetMGM bonus code. Collect bonus bets or place a sizeable wager on an NFL game.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for NFL Sunday

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150, TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos Pro Football Boost Pack, Second Chance TD, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Opt-in to the Pro Football Boost Pack after making your initial wager. Increase your winnings for bets on the late afternoon matchups, which include the Buccaneers vs. Saints, Cowboys vs. Broncos and Titans vs. Colts.

The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Broncos. Dak Prescott has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league, but the game might come down to the Dallas defense. Check props for passing yards, rushing touchdowns, field goals and more to create a same-game parlay.

Guide for Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

New customers can get started by taking these steps to create an account. Begin betting on football and other sports within a few minutes.

Click here to apply the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Sign up here in remaining states with code TOP1500. Enter your name, email address, residential address and date of birth. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place a $10 bet in select states to win a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500.

Second Chance TD for the Packers-Steelers

BetMGM has a “Second Chance” offer available each week. You can choose to apply this promo to Sunday Night Football. Bet on any player to be the first to reach the end zone and get cash back if they happen to score second.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are three-point underdogs at home against the Packers. Josh Jacobs has the best odds to score the first TD of the game at +380. He is followed by Jaylen Warren, Tucker Kraft and DK Metcalf.

Check the promotions tab to find additional bonuses on Monday night for the end of Week 8. The Commanders are big underdogs against the Chiefs.

Follow the correct links on this page to use a BetMGM bonus code. Win a $150 NFL bonus or activate a $1,500 first bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.