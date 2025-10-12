Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Extended $200 Bonus for NFL Week 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for NFL Week 6. This is an opportunity for new players to start with a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Start signing up by clicking here .







New users can sign up and start betting on any of Sunday’s NFL games. With the New York Jets and Denver Broncos playing in London, we are looking at over 12 straight hours of football.

Bet365 Sportsbook will provide players with a sign-up bonus along with tons of other in-app offers. We recommend looking at the bet boosts for these NFL games.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Start With $200 Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Bet Boosts, NFL Bet Boosts, MLB 30% SGP Profit Boost, NFL SGP Profit Boost, 100% Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instead of locking players into one type of sign-up bonus, this bet365 promo comes with options. New users can keep things simple with a $5 bet on any game. No matter what happens to that initial bet, players will win a $200 bonus.

The safety net bet is the right move for adventurous football fans. Place a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will take home straight cash winnings. However, any losses will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

NFL Week 6 Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook rolls out bet boosts for every single NFL game. There are a ton of options for Sunday’s games, including a super boost on the London game. Let’s take a closer look at a few of the most popular bet boosts for NFL Week 6:

Super Boost: Garrett Wilson and Courtland Sutton each to record 40+ receiving yards (+175)

Touchdown Trotters: Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, De’Von Achane, Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III each to score a touchdown (+1510)

Victory Vision: Rams, Chargers, Steelers, Patriots and Panthers all to win (+972)

WR Touchdown Tour: Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Stefon Diggs and George Pickens each to score a touchdown (+2168)

TE TD Party: Tyler Warren, Jake Ferguson and Darren Waller each to score a touchdown (+2243)

Signing Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Creating a new account is the only hoop to jump through when it comes to this bet365 promo. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here and input bonus code WTOP365. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

and input bonus code WTOP365. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.

Bet $5 on the NFL to secure a $200 bonus or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.