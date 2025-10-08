Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365:…

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Extended $200 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, NHL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The sports calendar is heating up, and you can take advantage of all of it with this bet365 bonus code WTOP365. By signing up with bet365, you can choose between either a $200 betting bonus or $1,000 safety net bet for the MLB Playoffs and NHL action Wednesday, along with Giants-Eagles on Thursday.



There are two offers available for all new users of bet365 to choose from. The first one is a nice, easy way to receive a $200 bonus, as all it takes is a $5 wager to receive this bonus. Those of you that are bolder might prefer the $1,000 safety net bet, which backs up your first wager on the app with bonus bets.
Both the Cubs and the Phillies are down 2-0 and fighting for their playoff lives, while the Blue Jays and Mariners have a chance to close out the series up 2-1. The Eagles, meanwhile, are also reeling and coming off their first loss of the season, and now head to New York to take on the Giants for TNF.
Get in on all the action with this bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 NFL Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
In-App Promos MLB 30% SGP Profit Boost, NFL SGP Profit Boost, 100% Parlay Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On October 8, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Signing up with this welcome offer allows you to choose which option you prefer. This is a unique opportunity on bet365, as most other books just force one welcome offer upon you, as opposed to providing multiple options.

The first option allows you to redeem a $200 bonus, which can be achieved with a $5 wager on the app. The outcome of that wager does not matter, as you will receive the bonus regardless.

On the other side, you can choose the $1,000 safety net bet. This allows you to place your first wager on bet365 and receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, up to $1K.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is a foolproof way to unlock these offers. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running:

  • Head to bet365 and input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.
  • Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
  • Use a $5 bet to win the $200 bonus or go bigger with the $1,000 safety net bet.
  • Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

MLB, NFL Bet Boosts

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action on bet365, but one of the more popular promotions are the bet boosts, which are boosted SGPs for pretty much every game. There are a bunch of options, but here are the best ones specifically for the MLB playoffs Wednesday and TNF:

  • Both Teams to Score 3+ Runs in Brewers/Cubs + Michael Busch & Brice Turang 1+ Run Each (+750)
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Record a Win, 8+ Strikeouts & Under 1.5 Walks (+600)
  • Saquon Barkley 100+ Rushing Yards, 20+ Receiving Yards & Anytime TD (+700)
  • Jalen Hurts, Cam Skattebo & A.J. Brown Anytime TD Each (+1000)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

Bet365
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up