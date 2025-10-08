Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Extended $200 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, NHL Games

The sports calendar is heating up, and you can take advantage of all of it with this bet365 bonus code WTOP365. By signing up with bet365, you can choose between either a $200 betting bonus or $1,000 safety net bet for the MLB Playoffs and NHL action Wednesday, along with Giants-Eagles on Thursday.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 NFL Bonus
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|MLB 30% SGP Profit Boost, NFL SGP Profit Boost, 100% Parlay Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 8, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Signing up with this welcome offer allows you to choose which option you prefer. This is a unique opportunity on bet365, as most other books just force one welcome offer upon you, as opposed to providing multiple options.
The first option allows you to redeem a $200 bonus, which can be achieved with a $5 wager on the app. The outcome of that wager does not matter, as you will receive the bonus regardless.
On the other side, you can choose the $1,000 safety net bet. This allows you to place your first wager on bet365 and receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, up to $1K.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up
Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is a foolproof way to unlock these offers. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running:
- Head to bet365 and input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.
- Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
- Use a $5 bet to win the $200 bonus or go bigger with the $1,000 safety net bet.
- Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.
MLB, NFL Bet Boosts
There are plenty of ways to get in on the action on bet365, but one of the more popular promotions are the bet boosts, which are boosted SGPs for pretty much every game. There are a bunch of options, but here are the best ones specifically for the MLB playoffs Wednesday and TNF:
- Both Teams to Score 3+ Runs in Brewers/Cubs + Michael Busch & Brice Turang 1+ Run Each (+750)
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Record a Win, 8+ Strikeouts & Under 1.5 Walks (+600)
- Saquon Barkley 100+ Rushing Yards, 20+ Receiving Yards & Anytime TD (+700)
- Jalen Hurts, Cam Skattebo & A.J. Brown Anytime TD Each (+1000)
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.