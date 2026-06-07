theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, PGA, WNBA Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new profile using theScore Bet promo code WTOP here and get a $1,000 bet reset in time for today’s MLB slate, including games like Orioles vs. Blue Jays and Angels vs. Dodgers. This offer is also in play for WNBA, PGA and NASCAR events Sunday.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP For $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 7th, 2026

Digging into the mechanics of this promotion, the utility is straightforward. New theScore Bet customers who place a first cash wager on any available market or game will receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if that initial bet settles as a loss, up to a maximum of $1,000. There is no manual opt-in required to activate this safety net.

Furthermore, you do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to qualify. You can allocate any smaller amount you prefer and still receive exactly 100% of it back in bonus bets if your prediction is incorrect. Should your first wager lose, the platform refunds your account by issuing five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your original eligible stake. These bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the losing bet’s settlement. From an expected value standpoint, you must act efficiently once the funds arrive, as all bonus bets expire within seven days of receipt.

theScore Bet MLB Sunday Markets

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays: BAL +115 / TOR -135 | O/U 8.5

BAL +115 / TOR -135 | O/U 8.5 Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers: LAA +170 / LAD -200 | O/U 8.5

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays The Blue Jays hold a measurable advantage on the mound at Rogers Centre, carrying a 4.04 team ERA compared to Baltimore’s 4.59. Conversely, the Orioles maintain a clear offensive edge with a .721 team OPS against Toronto’s .693 mark. If Toronto’s pitching efficiency holds up at home, they offer strong potential value.

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers project as massive statistical favorites in this crosstown rivalry. Offensively, the Dodgers outclass the Angels, sporting a .262 team batting average and a .783 OPS, compared to the Angels’ .232 average and .700 OPS. The discrepancy is even more extreme on the mound: the Dodgers possess an elite 3.03 ERA, which dwarfs the Angels’ 4.78 ERA. This massive statistical gap dictates that the Dodgers are the mathematically safer play, though bettors will likely have to lay heavier odds to back them.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks (NBA Finals Game 3) For bettors looking to pivot to the hardwood, theScore Bet promo code WTOP also applies to Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks tomorrow night. As the series shifts venues, analyzing pace-of-play metrics and home-court shooting splits will be critical to isolating the most profitable angles on the spread or total. The $1,000 Bet Reset can be fully applied to any market in this championship matchup.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this offer is a straightforward, logical process. To ensure your $1,000 Bet Reset is properly credited to your account, execute the following steps:

Register an Account: Click here and follow the prompts to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information. Apply the Code: When prompted during the registration process, input the promo code WTOP. Users must enter this exact code regardless of which offer they are claiming to ensure the promotion is successfully locked in. Place Your Wager: After finalizing your account registration and applying promo code WTOP, deposit funds and place your first real cash wager (up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you leverage your qualifying wager on the Dodgers’ statistical dominance over the Angels, the San Francisco Giants taking on the Chicago Cubs, or Game 3 of the NBA Finals, your first bet will carry the full downside protection of the $1,000 Bet Reset.