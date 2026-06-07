BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, WNBA, PGA Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here and unlock one of two welcome rewards for today’s MLB action, like the nationally broadcasted Giants vs. Cubs game. This offer is also in-play across a June 7 slate featuring WNBA, NASCAR and the final round of The Memorial.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Offer Details

If you are getting ready to allocate units on this week’s baseball schedule, there are targeted welcome offers available for new users. Whether your data backs the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, favors the Los Angeles Dodgers in their cross-town clash with the Angels, or targets the Chicago Cubs taking on the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, these promotions deliver concrete value.

Below is an analytical overview of the current promotional structures:

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 7th, 2026 Promo Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Promo Code: $1,500 First-Bet Offer Or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus

New customers evaluating today’s MLB slate have access to distinct promotional structures using the BetMGM promo code. If you are wagering from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), you get a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which yields $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager successfully hits.

For users in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 First-Bet Offer stands as the exclusive option. Whether you are backing the powerhouse Yankees to handle the visiting Red Sox or taking a calculated flyer on the Angels to upset the Dodgers, this structure provides an excellent risk buffer. Simply register for a new account, input the applicable promo code for your region, and place your first wager knowing a safety net is active if your bet falls short.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Promo

There is plenty of data to process on the diamond when deploying your BetMGM promo code. Below is a look at the current odds and lines for today’s MLB schedule:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Moneyline: Yankees -170 / Red Sox +140 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+125) / Red Sox +1.5 (-155) Total: O/U 8 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Dodgers -210 / Angels +170 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+100) / Angels +1.5 (-120) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Moneyline: Cubs -118 / Giants -102 Runline: Giants -1.5 (+165) / Cubs +1.5 (-200) Total: O/U 8 (Over -105 / Under -115)



The focal point of the slate is a classic American League East divisional clash in the Bronx. The Yankees enter as heavy home favorites, heavily supported by a statistically dominant lineup anchored by Ben Rice, who will be tasked with producing in the absence of Aaron Judge.

Out west, the Angels take on the Dodgers. The cross-town matchup provides high-leverage player prop potential. Shohei Ohtani faces his former club while continuing to produce top-tier offensive metrics. Across 223 at-bats, Ohtani is hitting .296 with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, and a stellar .925 OPS. Whether you project the Yankees to cover the runline or are waiting for the Dodgers’ odds to finalize, leveraging BetMGM’s promotional offers is a proven strategy for maximizing initial value.

Target Game 3 Of The NBA Finals: Spurs vs. Knicks

Beyond the baseball diamond, bettors can also diversify their portfolio by looking toward other sports. The BetMGM promo code applies to all active markets, including Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks tomorrow. Utilizing your first-bet offer or bonus-bet structure on a high-stakes championship matchup presents another logical avenue for bankroll growth.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Sign-Up Process

Ready to get in on the action for late-night matchups like the Cubs hosting the Giants at Wrigley Field? Activating your BetMGM welcome offer is a streamlined, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to securely claim your bonus before the first pitch: