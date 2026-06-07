Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Score $10 Prediction Bonus for MLB, WNBA, PGA Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can use Kalshi promo code WTOP and make $10 in trades on June 7 action like NASCAR, WNBA and the full 15-game Major League Baseball slate to unlock a $10 bonus. Start the registration process by clicking here.

You can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB games, using your bonus to trade on outcomes for the Angels-Dodgers clash, the New York Mets visiting the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants facing the Chicago Cubs, or any other MLB matchup this week. Additionally, Kalshi prediction markets are actively trading on ongoing action across the NHL and NBA, allowing you to diversify your predictions across multiple major sports.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown, make sure you review the details for this exclusive welcome offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 7, 2026

New Kalshi customers can claim an exciting welcome offer to use on the MLB slate, which features compelling matchups like the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets visiting the San Diego Padres. By signing up and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, new Kalshi users can get a $10 sign-up bonus.

This $10 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on their prediction markets, giving you the perfect opportunity to make your predictions on upcoming games like the San Francisco Giants visiting the Chicago Cubs. This offer is only eligible for new Kalshi customers. Kalshi is uniquely available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 to play.

Use This Promo on Upcoming MLB Matchups

Matchup Probability NYM @ SD NYM 49% / SD 51% SF @ CHC SF 47% / CHC 53%

When searching for the best value, statistical advantages can help guide your predictions and identify the stronger market position. In the NYM @ SD matchup, New York appears to be an appealing play. The Mets feature a superior team ERA (3.77) compared to San Diego (3.95) and hold an edge at the plate with a .228 team batting average against the Padres’ .215 mark.

Meanwhile, the Cubs justify their status as moderate favorites over the Giants. Chicago’s pitching staff boasts a lower 4.35 ERA compared to San Francisco’s 4.56. Furthermore, the Cubs’ offense has generated significantly more run production, scoring 302 runs this season compared to the Giants’ 268.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your bonus ahead of the MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer: