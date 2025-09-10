Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB, Packers-Commanders TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Underdog promo code WTOP and claim this $50 fantasy bonus. New daily fantasy players will have the chance to make picks on the NFL, MLB, college football and more. Click here to activate this offer.







New users can start with a $5 play on Wednesday’s MLB games or Packers-Commanders on Thursday Night Football. This will unlock a $50 bonus.

September is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan and this Underdog promo can add extra intrigue to the action. We expect to see a lot of interest from fantasy players on Thursday Night Football. Don’t miss out on all the different options available this week.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and use a $5 play to win this $50 fantasy bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offers $50 Fantasy Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promotions Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for daily fantasy players to start with a guaranteed winner. Simply sign up and make a $5 play on Underdog. No matter what happens, this will convert to a $50 bonus.

From there, new users will have a bankroll to use on a wide range of markets. Again, we know Thursday Night Football will be popular with players, but don’t forget about Wednesday’s MLB games. All 30 teams are playing as we inch closer to the start of the postseason.

How to Secure Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Underdog is the only way to lock in this $50 welcome bonus. Take a closer look at the step-by-step guide below:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. After reaching a registration landing page, provide basic identifying information in the required fields.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Start with a $5 play on MLB, Thursday Night Football or any other available market.

Win $50 in bonuses to use throughout the week.

Packers vs. Commanders Fantasy Preview

This Packers-Commanders matchup is a prime opportunity for daily fantasy players. Pick higher or lower on different stats for individual players and build entries including multiple players. This Thursday Night Football game has no shortage of star power.

First off, this is a great matchup between young quarterbacks. Jordan Love is in his third year as a full-time starter with two playoff appearances under his belt. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels led the Commanders on an unexpected trip to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season.

Daniels is throwing to stars like Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, while Love has a Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs. Underdog Fantasy should be a go-to option for football fans all season long. Kick things off with this highly anticipated Thursday Night Football matchup.