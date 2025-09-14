NFL BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Betting Bonus for Week 2 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The 2025 NFL season continues with Week 2 games, and you can capitalize on today's matchups with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net for games like Eagles-Chiefs and Falcons-Vikings. Click here and complete the sign-up process to redeem the offer you are eligible for.





New users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will receive the $150 bonus offer. This requires a winning $10 wager. Users in other eligible states will get the $1,500 first bet safety net to start. Bet up to that amount and get a bonus refund if your bet settles at a loss. A bet on any Week 2 game will work to activate the welcome offer that you are eligible for.

Let’s go through each of these welcome offers and look into some of the betting markets you might want to consider.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 For NFL Week 2 Games

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NFL Boost Pack, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, MLB Parlay Boost Token, BetMGM Rewards etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On September 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Bears-Lions game looms large for the early slate. Both teams lost to NFC North division rivals in Week 1, so the winner will avoid an 0-2 start with two division losses. The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch headlines the late window, while Falcons-Vikings on Sunday Night Football features 2024 first round picks Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy under center for their respective teams.

With the $150 bonus offer, you will want to place your initial $10 bet on a market that is likely to settle as a win. This way, you will maximize your chances of winning the bonuses.

Some suggested first bets are listed below:

Caleb Williams 150+ passing yards (-1400)

Kenneth Walker 25+ passing yards (-900)

Eagles +9.5 (-625)

Drake London 25+ receiving yards (-10000)

You can use any of these markets with the $1,500 first bet safety net, but something like a simple moneyline bet could work, too. Maybe you think the Falcons will beat the Vikings tonight. You can place something like a $900 Falcons moneyline with this offer. A winning bet will result in a $2,286 payout, while a loss will trigger a $900 bonus refund.

Pre-Made Parlays For NFL Week 2 Games

One of the best features new users can take advantage of with the BetMGM Sportsbook app is the pre-made parlays. Here are a few examples for today’s games:

Bears moneyline, Caleb Williams over 1.5 passing touchdowns, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze EACH 75+ receiving yards (+1050)

Steelers -3, Aaron Rodgers over 1.5 passing touchdowns and 250+ passing yards, DK Metcalf 1+ touchdowns (+675)

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts EACH 250+ passing yards and over 1.5 touchdown passes (+900)

Justin Jefferson and Drake London EACH 75+ receiving yards and 1+ touchdowns (+800)

Capitalize on the pro football parlay boost within the BetMGM Sportsbook with one of these betting markets.

How To Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Follow the directions below to get up and running before today’s games:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter the bonus code WTOP150

Provide basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, phone number, etc.)

Make first deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Place your first bet to activate the offer you qualify for with BetMGM Sportsbook

Bonus bets you receive from either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.