FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus on Any NFL, MLB, CFB Game This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who take advantage of this FanDuel promo code will have a 60-1 odds boost for this weekend’s action. Bet on NFL Week 2, college football or any other sport. Activate this offer by clicking here .







Start with a $5 bet on any game this weekend. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out this 60-1 odds boost in time for NFL Week 2. Players can build a bankroll by placing a $5 winning wager. Don’t miss out on all the ways to win on the NFL, college football, MLB or any other matchup.

Click here to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Bet $5 to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 NFL, College Football Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If Your Bet Wins More In-App Promos Dinger Tuesdays MLB Profit Boost, $2M NFL Touchdown Jackpot, 25% WNBA SGP Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On September 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to note that players will need to pick a winner on this first bet to secure the $300 bonus. Find a bet you like in college football, NFL Week 2 or any other sport. Any $5 winning wager will be enough to convert this bonus.

From there, players will have a bankroll to use on games throughout the weekend. This is the perfect way to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Best NFL Week 2 Matchups

The NFL season is off and running. Week 1 lived up to the hype with wild comebacks, offensive shootouts and a few surprise upsets. We expect to see more of the same in Week 2.

The biggest matchup of the weekend is a Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City. The Chiefs are hosting the Eagles as Patrick Mahomes and company look for revenge. This is in the late afternoon game and it should be popular among bettors.

With that said, don’t forget about the divisional rivalries. The Jets lost in Week 1, but surprised everyone by scoring 32 points. They could be in for a shootout with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Other divisional matchups include Cowboys-Giants, Ravens-Browns, Lions-Bears and Raiders-Chargers.

FanDuel Sportsbook has no shortage of options for football fans this weekend. Apply this offer to the NFL or college football and start reaping the rewards.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account is the only way to qualify for this promo. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process for first-time depositors on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Bet $5 on any game to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

These bonus bets will be valid for up to seven days after the original wager.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.