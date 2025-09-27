FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Oregon-PSU, NCAAF, NFL Week 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Week 5 of the college football season is here, and with it comes perhaps two of the biggest games so far this year with Alabama-Georgia and Oregon-Penn State. Capitalize on these matchups with the FanDuel promo code offer. Bet just $5 to get $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a win. Click here to register.





It is important to remember that you have to win your initial $5 bet to secure the bonus bets from this FanDuel promo code offer. Make sure that you place your initial bet on something that you think is likely to hit.

Luckily, you will have plenty of options with FanDuel Sportsbook, as there is a ton of betting markets for Alabama-Georgia, Oregon-Penn State and more.

Alabama-Georgia is a huge game in the SEC. For Georgia, this is a chance to get a leg up in the race for the SEC championship game. The same goes for Alabama, but this is also an opportunity to make up for the loss to Florida State earlier this season.

Oregon-Penn State features two top national title contenders. Both teams played in the Big Ten championship game last season, and this rematch could have a big impact on College Football Playoff seeding.

FanDuel Promo Code: CFB Bet Wins $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus More In-App Promos 100% Ryder Cup Profit Boost, CFB 50% Profit Boost, Alabama-Georgia 50% Boost, Oregon-Penn State 50% Boost, NFL Profit Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On September 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When are set up with your new account, make sure to consider a wide variety of betting markets to maximize your chances of winning the $300 in bonus bets. Alternate betting markets are a great place to look. Some examples are listed below:

Oregon +29.5 alternate spread (-4500)

Oregon-Penn State over 22.5 alternate total points scored (-50000)

Alabama-Georgia under 84.5 alternate total points scored (-7000)

Georgia +22.5 alternate spread (-4000)

None of these betting markets will give you a large payout. However, they will give you a great chance of securing the $300 in bonus bets, as long as you wager at least $5.

In-App Offers And Parlays For Alabama-Georgia, Oregon-Penn State

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is running three prominent promos for this weekend’s college football games. The first is a general 50% profit boost for any college football game, while the other two are 50% profit boosts for Alabama-Georgia and Oregon-Penn State. Sign up in time to take advantage of these offers.

A great way to use these tokens is to bet on a pre-made parlay. Go to the “Parlay Hub” or an individual game to find popular options, like the ones listed below:

Penn State -1.5 second quarter spread, Penn State -1.5 fourth quarter spread, under 47.5 total points scored, first quarter tie (+3676)

Georgia -2.5, Alabama first quarter winner, Georgia second and fourth quarter winner (+1057)

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps To Register

Getting set up with this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is easy. You just have to follow the directions listed below:

Click here to go to the sign-up page

to go to the sign-up page Provide basic identifying information (Name, birth date, address, phone number, email, etc.)

Complete your first deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place your $5 bet on Alabama-Georgia, Oregon-Penn State or any other game to get a chance to win the $300 in bonus bets

If you get the $300 in bonus bets, you will have one week to put them to use before they expire.