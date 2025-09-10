DraftKings Promo Code: Score Get $200 Instant MLB, Commanders-Packers Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Week 2 of the NFL season starts with a banger matchup between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers tomorrow on Thursday Night Football, and you have time to get set up with a new account using the DraftKings promo code. Register here and bet $5 on Commanders-Packers or any MLB game tonight to unlock $200 in bonus bets and a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount.





This offer from DraftKings is delivered instantly after you place your $5 bet. The result of that wager does not matter. This means you are free to bet on any market for tonight’s MLB games or Commanders-Packers to redeem your rewards.

The Commanders-Packers game is one of the best matchups of the Week 2 slate. These are two NFC contenders, and the outcome could greatly influence playoff seeding. The Packers look to make another statement after dominating the Detroit Lions in Week 1, while the Commanders will try to follow up on a comfortable win over the New York Giants.

A $5 bet on this game or on an MLB game like Tigers-Yankees or Blue Jays-Astros will work to activate your welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. We will take you through how to use your offer with some of the best opportunities available.

DraftKings Promo Code For MLB, Commanders-Packers

DraftKings Promo Code For MLB, Commanders-Packers

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos Unlimited HR Boosts, Texas A&M/ND 50% Profit Boost, NFL No Sweat Bet, Games of the Week Boost, CFB Parlay Boost, 25% NFL Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 10, 2025

Knowing that your $5 bet does not have to win, now is a good time to take advantage of pre-made parlay markets within the app. These can be used to immediately unlock your rewards, and they are available for tonight’s MLB games as well as Commanders-Packers tomorrow. Here are some of the options:

Clay Holmes 5+ strikeouts, Francisco Lindor 2+ total bases, Pete Alonso 1+ RBI, Juan Soto 1+ hit (+1300)

Cal Raleigh and Shohei Ohtani EACH hit 1+ home run (+664)

Terry McLaurin 60+ receiving yards, Deebo Samuel 50+ receiving yards, Jayden Reed 40+ receiving yards, Matthew Golden 25+ receiving yards (+1000)

Commanders moneyline, Jayden Daniels 230+ passing yards, 50+ rushing yards, 2+ passing touchdowns (+850)

NFL Week 2 Parlay Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook is always providing users with in-app offers, and one of the top options for this week is the 25% parlay boost for any Week 2 NFL game. Claim this token to use it for Commanders-Packers or any game happening this weekend.

Your parlay must have four legs and the total odds must be +300 or longer. You can bet up to $15 with this offer. It can be used for one of the pre-made parlay options available within the app. The two NFL parlays listed above will qualify. Or you can construct your own with this 25% profit boost token.

When you claim this token, it will stay in your account until the end of the last Week 2 game on Monday night.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to get started with the DraftKings promo code offer. To sign up, enter basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)

Next, you have to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your initial $5 bet to unlock the $200 in bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Your $200 in bonus bets will be valid for one week before they expire.