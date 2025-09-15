DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 Bonus for Bucs-Texans, Chargers-Raiders MNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer in time for a Monday Night Football double-header tonight. All new users can dive into Bucs/Texans and Chargers/Raiders MNF tonight, and receive a $200 betting bonus.







Create an account and place a $5 bet any either one of the Monday Night Football NFL Week 2 games tonight. New users will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses instantly, along with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.