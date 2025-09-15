DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 Bonus for Bucs-Texans, Chargers-Raiders MNF

DraftKings Promo Code to Redeem $200 NFL Bonus
September 15, 2025
This new user promotion on DraftKings allows players to start with a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, you will receive the bonus win or lose, and they will come in the form of eight $25 bonus bets.
After signing up and taking advantage of this welcome offer, look through the app to redeem all of the additional in-app bonuses and promotions. This is true for the two MNF games tonight, but, in general, DraftKings will have a mix of promotions for every single slate of football games, which includes both the NFL and NCAAF.
Best NFL Promotions on DraftKings for MNF
These types of promotions are typical throughout the NFL season, but, for both MNF games tonight, there are two different promotions to dive into on DraftKings.
- NFL MNF SGP(x) Profit Boost: Place either an SGP or an SGPx on one of both of the NFL Monday Night Football games tonight, and receive a profit boost to the odds of that play. An SGP is just a same-game parlay, while an SGPx can be multiple SGPs in one ticket.
- NFL Parlay Profit Boost: This promotion was available for the entire NFL Week 2 slate, not just MNF tonight, but it can still be redeemed tonight if you have not used it. Place a parlay, SGP or SGPx, and receive a boost to the odds, similar to the promotion above. The only difference is it can be placed on a regular parlay as well.
- First Half Early Exit: Get cash credit back if you place a player prop wager and that player leaves early due to an injury, in the first half. It has to be in the first half, but this covers you from a frustrating early injury in the form of bonus bets.
Redeeming This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these steps to sign up:
- Use the links above to head to DraftKings, and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)
- Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Bet $5 on the NFL to win a $200 sportsbook bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.