DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Monday Night Football Doubleheader Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer to score an instant bonus on the NFL. New players can start betting on either Monday Night Football game. Click here to start signing up.







Create an account and place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport. This will unlock a $200 sportsbook bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

We also recommend checking out the other Monday Night Football promos available on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this offer.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win a $200 bonus and $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Odds

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App NFL Promos 33% Live TD Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Boost, MNF SGP(X) 33% Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two Monday Night Football games to choose from — Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets and Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on these matchups. Take a look at the current odds on Dolphins-Jets (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New York Jets: +2.5 (+100) // Over 44.5 (-110) // +136

+2.5 (+100) // Over 44.5 (-110) // +136 Miami Dolphins: -2.5 (-120) // Under 44.5 (-110) // -162

Here are the current odds on Broncos-Bengals (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Cincinnati Bengals: +7.5 (-110) // Over 44.5 (-105) // +380

+7.5 (-110) // Over 44.5 (-105) // +380 Denver Broncos: -7.5 (-110) // Under 44.5 (-115) // -500

The home teams are favored in both of these matchups. Remember, new players can place a $5 bet on either game to win $200 in bonus bets. From there, new users will have a huge bankroll to use on these Monday Night Football games or any other sport throughout the week.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Win $200 Instant Bonus

This is a foolproof way for players to lock in bonuses. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on Dolphins-Jets or Broncos-Bengals. That is all it takes to cash in on this $200 sportsbook bonus. Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

Additionally, this offer comes with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Sign up through YouTube or YouTube TV and watch any out-of-market NFL games on Sundays.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Creating an account on DraftKings Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these bonuses. For a detailed breakdown of the sign-up process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to secure a $200 bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.