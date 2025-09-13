Live Radio
DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NCAAF, NFL, MLB Games This Weekend

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $200 betting bonus to use for the NCAAF Week 3 & NFL Week 2 betting slates. New users can dive into games such as Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame and Eagles vs. Chiefs by signing up using the links here. No code is needed at registration.



Create an account and place a $5 bet on the NFL Week 2 and CFB Week 3 slates on DraftKings. New users will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses instantly, along with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.
There is a ton to get into this weekend, and you are not going to want to miss out on this opportunity. Sign up with DraftKings to take advantage, and then check out the additional promotions offered in-app.
This new user promotion on DraftKings allows players to start with a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, you will receive the bonus win or lose.

They will be received in the form of eight $25 bonus bets. Place a $5 wager on DraftKings, and then use these $25 bonus bets for the rest of the NFL Week 2 betting slate, including a Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these steps to sign up:

  • Use the links above to head to DraftKings, and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Bet $5 on the NFL & NCAAF to win a $200 sportsbook bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

After signing up, dive into the DraftKings app to see everything else offered in the form of additional promotions and bonuses. Some of the best options are detailed below.

Best NFL & NCAAF Promos on DraftKings

These promotions are going to be available every single week of football season, without fail. Here are some of the best options for this weekend:

  • Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame 50% Profit Boost: Place a wager on the A&M/ND game specifically, and receive a 50% profit boost for doing so. This boost can be used on either a straight play or a same-game parlay.
  • NFL Parlay Profit Boost: Place a parlay or SGP on DraftKings, and receive a boost to the odds of that play.
  • CFB Games of the Week 50% Profit Boost: Place a wager for the Georgia/Tennessee and Florida/LSU games and receive a 50% profit boost. This can be for a single, SGP or SGPx, so there are multiple ways to redeem this offer.
  • NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay: Place a parlay on DraftKings, and if that parlay loses by one leg only you will receive a payout as if that leg was never added to the parlay. Hence the “ghost leg” name of this promotion.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

