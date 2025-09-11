Live Radio
DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Commanders vs. Packers Thursday Night Football

Start the second week of the NFL season with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New players can start winning bonuses, including $200 in bonus bets, on the Commanders vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football here.



Create an account and place a $5 bet on the Commanders/Packers tonight, or any other NFL Week 2 match. New users will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses instantly, along with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.
We are due for an instant classic with this game tonight, as both of these teams have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but only one team can come out ahead on Thursday night. DraftKings will have you covered with an ample amount of betting promotions to dive into this game.

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV
In-App Promos Commanders/Packers NFL No Sweat Bet, Texas A&M/Notre Dame 50% Profit Boost, NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On September 11, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new user promotion on DraftKings allows players to start with a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, you will receive the bonus win or lose.

Use these eight $25 bonus bets to start making picks on Commanders-Packers tonight, NFL Week 2 or NCAAF Week 3 this weekend. After signing up, check out the app for additional promotions and to get a lay of the land. Here are some of the best football promos tonight into this weekend detailed below.

Best NFL & NCAAF Promotions

DraftKings enables you to get in on the action in a variety of ways, and one of them is the daily/weekly promotions. Any day there is football, you can expect some sort of promo, and here are the best ones currently available to bet redeemed on DraftKings:

  • Commanders/Packers No Sweat Bet: Place a wager on the Commanders vs. Packers tonight, and receive bonus bets back if your wager ends up losing.
  • Texas A&M/Notre Dame 50% Profit Boost: Place a wager on the Texas A&M vs. Notre game, and receive a 50% profit boost. This can be used on either a straight play or an SGP for this game.
  • NFL Parlay Boost: This offer applies to any NFL Week 2 game, not just TNF tonight. It can be used on a parlay, SGP or SGPx, but you will receive a profit boost when opting in.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these steps to sign up:

  • Use the links above to head to DraftKings, and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Bet $5 on Bears-Vikings to win a $200 sportsbook bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

