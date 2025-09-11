DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Commanders vs. Packers Thursday Night Football

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV
|In-App Promos
|Commanders/Packers NFL No Sweat Bet, Texas A&M/Notre Dame 50% Profit Boost, NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|September 11, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This new user promotion on DraftKings allows players to start with a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, you will receive the bonus win or lose.
Use these eight $25 bonus bets to start making picks on Commanders-Packers tonight, NFL Week 2 or NCAAF Week 3 this weekend. After signing up, check out the app for additional promotions and to get a lay of the land. Here are some of the best football promos tonight into this weekend detailed below.
Best NFL & NCAAF Promotions
DraftKings enables you to get in on the action in a variety of ways, and one of them is the daily/weekly promotions. Any day there is football, you can expect some sort of promo, and here are the best ones currently available to bet redeemed on DraftKings:
- Commanders/Packers No Sweat Bet: Place a wager on the Commanders vs. Packers tonight, and receive bonus bets back if your wager ends up losing.
- Texas A&M/Notre Dame 50% Profit Boost: Place a wager on the Texas A&M vs. Notre game, and receive a 50% profit boost. This can be used on either a straight play or an SGP for this game.
- NFL Parlay Boost: This offer applies to any NFL Week 2 game, not just TNF tonight. It can be used on a parlay, SGP or SGPx, but you will receive a profit boost when opting in.
How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these steps to sign up:
- Use the links above to head to DraftKings, and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)
- Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Bet $5 on Bears-Vikings to win a $200 sportsbook bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.