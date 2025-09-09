DraftKings Promo Code: Claim New $200 Bonus for MLB Tuesday, Commanders-Packers TNF

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV
|In-App Promos
|33% MLB Profit Boost, Texas A&M/ND 50% Profit Boost, NFL No Sweat Bet, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|September 9, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This DraftKings promo is a straightforward offer for new users. Simply sign up and start with a $5 bet on any game to win. New players will receive a $200 sportsbook bonus instantly.
Use these eight $25 bonus bets on any other sport this week, and all new users will also receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Watch any out-of-market NFL game during the season with this subscription.
How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these steps to sign up:
- Head to DraftKings and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)
- Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Bet $5 on the NFL to win a $200 bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
In-App Promotions on DraftKings
One of the fun parts about using DraftKings is taking advantage of their in-app promotions in the form of profit boosts, no sweat bets, and more. Even though the football slate is still a couple days away, there are still NFL & NCAAF boosts to dive into, along with MLB promotions today.
Below, we detail the best promotions currently offered on DraftKings:
- 33% MLB Profit Boost: Place any MLB wager, could be a straight, SGP or parlay, and receive a 33% profit boost. Home runs are hard to come by, but hitting a home run prop is always fun, and it is even more fun if you boost the odds. For today, Kerry Carpenter is a great look to go yard at Yankee Stadium.
- Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame 50% Profit Boost: Place a wager specifically on the Texas A&M/Notre Dame game, and receive a 50% profit boost.
- Commanders vs. Packers No Sweat Bet: Place a wager on the Commanders vs. Packers game specifically, and receive bonus bets back if this wager loses. This can be either on a straight play or an SGP. A couple options for this game are: Josh Jacobs rushing yards, Austin Ekeler receiving yards, and Deebo Samuel receptions.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.