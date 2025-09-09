Live Radio
DraftKings Promo Code: Claim New $200 Bonus for MLB Tuesday, Commanders-Packers TNF

We are now onto Week 2 of the NFL season, with an awesome Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and Packers, and you can get in on the action by redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up are able to redeem a $200 betting bonus for this NFL game. Of course, do not forget that there is a full MLB betting slate today as well, as the MLB regular season continues on for the rest of September.



Place any wager on DraftKings for $5 to receive a $200 betting bonus to use on an awesome NFL game between the Commanders/Packers Thursday, or the MLB and other sports happening tonight.
Both the Commanders and Packers made the playoffs last year, with the Commanders making a long playoff run to the NFC Championship, and both started the year 1-0 with convincing wins over a division rival. Now they battle it out on Thursday night, and you can get in on the action using DraftKings to bet on any market for this game, such as the anytime touchdown market.
DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV
In-App Promos 33% MLB Profit Boost, Texas A&M/ND 50% Profit Boost, NFL No Sweat Bet, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On September 9, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo is a straightforward offer for new users. Simply sign up and start with a $5 bet on any game to win. New players will receive a $200 sportsbook bonus instantly.

Use these eight $25 bonus bets on any other sport this week, and all new users will also receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Watch any out-of-market NFL game during the season with this subscription.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these steps to sign up:

  • Head to DraftKings and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Bet $5 on the NFL to win a $200 bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

In-App Promotions on DraftKings

One of the fun parts about using DraftKings is taking advantage of their in-app promotions in the form of profit boosts, no sweat bets, and more. Even though the football slate is still a couple days away, there are still NFL & NCAAF boosts to dive into, along with MLB promotions today.

Below, we detail the best promotions currently offered on DraftKings:

  • 33% MLB Profit Boost: Place any MLB wager, could be a straight, SGP or parlay, and receive a 33% profit boost. Home runs are hard to come by, but hitting a home run prop is always fun, and it is even more fun if you boost the odds. For today, Kerry Carpenter is a great look to go yard at Yankee Stadium.
  • Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame 50% Profit Boost: Place a wager specifically on the Texas A&M/Notre Dame game, and receive a 50% profit boost.
  • Commanders vs. Packers No Sweat Bet: Place a wager on the Commanders vs. Packers game specifically, and receive bonus bets back if this wager loses. This can be either on a straight play or an SGP. A couple options for this game are: Josh Jacobs rushing yards, Austin Ekeler receiving yards, and Deebo Samuel receptions.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

