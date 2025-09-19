DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Instant $200 NFL Bonus for NFL Week 3 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Claim an instant $200 bonus by signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. All it takes is a $5 bet to secure this bonus, along with over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The third week of the NFL season is here, with a lot of fun games to dive into for the Sunday slate, along with an awesome Monday Night Football game between the Lions and the Ravens. DraftKings has you covered with this welcome offer, along with a slew of additional in-app promotions.

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on any game to win a $200 bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay, 33% CFB SGP(x) Boost, CFB Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, 33% Auburn/Oklahoma Profit Boost, NFL First Half Early Exit etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Any $5 bet will be enough to secure the $200 instant bonus. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will receive the $200 bonus instantly. On top op of that, new users will also receive over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

Knowing that you will receive the $200 bonus no matter what makes this a fun opportunity to place your first $5 wager on DraftKings on something with longer odds. For example, Saquon Barkley is +400 to score the first TD in the Rams-Eagles game Sunday. With all the talk about the tush push this week, it is possible there is some value taking the other side of that and rock with Barkley to score the first TD.

Best NFL In-App Promotions on DraftKings

Dive into the Sunday slate on DraftKings by taking advantage of the welcome offer, along with the additional promotions offered in the app.

NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay: Place a parlay this Sunday, and get paid out on this parlay if you only lose by one leg, as if that leg was never added to the parlay. That is where the name “Ghost leg” comes from, as if that leg never existed in the first place.

Place a parlay this Sunday, and get paid out on this parlay if you only lose by one leg, as if that leg was never added to the parlay. That is where the name “Ghost leg” comes from, as if that leg never existed in the first place. NFL Parlay Profit Boost: Place an NFL specific parlay, SGP or SGPx on Sunday and receive the odds boosted on that parlay.

Place an NFL specific parlay, SGP or SGPx on Sunday and receive the odds boosted on that parlay. NFL First Half Early Exit: Place a player prop wager, and receive bonus bets back if your player exits the game in the first half due to an injury. We like Puka Nacua to record 7+ receptions on Sunday against the Eagles, but he has also dealt with some injury problems in his career, making this the perfect opportunity to use this promotion.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, players can skip the promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Use the links on this page to start signing up. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account. Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the preferred pamyne methods to set up a new user profile.

Start with a $5 bet on any game to win the $200 sportsbook bonus along with $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.