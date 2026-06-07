Jacob Misiorowski sets record for heat and Brice Turang homers twice as Brewers beat Rockies 7-1

DENVER (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski threw a record-setting 103.7 mph pitch and Brice Turang hit two of Milwaukee’s five solo…

DENVER (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski threw a record-setting 103.7 mph pitch and Brice Turang hit two of Milwaukee’s five solo home runs as the Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-1 on Saturday night.

David Hamilton, William Contreras and Jake Bauers also went deep for Milwaukee.

Misiorowski (7-2) followed up his sensational May — he was 5-0 with a 0.23 ERA in six starts — with another excellent outing. He allowed just an unearned run on four hits and struck out eight in seven innings to lower his ERA to 1.50.

The right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth and struck out Jake McCarthy and Sterlin Thompson looking with a runner on third to end his night.

Misiorowski fired a 103.7 mph fastball that was low and outside to Kyle Karros in the third inning, the fastest pitch by a major league starter since tracking began in 2008.

The 24-year-old Misiorowski has thrown the 12 fastest pitches by a starter. His previous high was 103.4 mph against St. Louis on May 25.

Milwaukee got a scare in the second when Troy Johnston’s grounder hit off Misiorowski’s calf. The pitcher was checked out by a team athletic trainer and remained in the game after tossing two warmup pitches.

Misiorowski was also involved in a more frightening moment when he hit Tyler Freeman in the helmet with a 98 mph cutter in the sixth. Freeman left the game but walked to the dugout under his own power.

Misiorowski needed just 40 pitches to get through four innings but Milwaukee’s defense faltered in the fifth, leading to the Rockies’ only run.

Turang gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead against Zach Agnos (0-1) in the first and added another solo homer in the eighth. Hamilton went deep in the second, one of his four hits that tied a career high, and Contreras connected during a three-run seventh.

Bauers, who also walked four times, hit his 11th homer of the season one out after Turang’s drive in the eighth.

Up next

Brewers rookie LHP Shane Drohan (2-1, 2.87 ERA) will face the Rockies for the first time Sunday, while Colorado counters with LHP Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.06).

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