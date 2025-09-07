DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 NFL Week 1 Bonus + Sunday Ticket Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players have the opportunity to claim $300 in bonus bets and a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount with the DraftKings promo code ahead of Sunday's Week 1 games. Instantly activate your welcome rewards by betting $5 on games like Giants-Commanders or Ravens-Bills. Click here to get started with the easy sign-up process.





DraftKings is pushing the chips to the middle for the 2025 NFL season. Just a few weeks ago, the welcome offer was a $150 instant bonus. That got upgraded to a $200 bonus offer with the Sunday Ticket discount attached. Now, it is a $300 bonus offer with the $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

All you have to do to activate this offer is bet $5, and the best part is that the outcome of your bet does not matter. You will receive your bonuses before your initial wager even settles.

The Commanders start their season by hosting the Giants at 1 p.m., and other games like Lions-Packers and Ravens-Bills give new players plenty of opportunities to activate this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.

We will go through some of the best betting opportunities that will qualify for your welcome offer with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code For NFL Week 1 Games

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos NFL Ghost Leg, NFL SGP Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Knowing that you do not have to win your $5 bet to get the $300 in bonuses and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount, this is a good opportunity to get familiar with one of the features within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

An example is the pre-made parlays that are available for Week 1 matchups. Just go to the NFL section or click on a specific game that interests you to view the popular options. Here are some examples:

Terry McLaurin, Jayden Daniels and Austin Ekeler anytime touchdown scorers (+2300)

Ravens-Bills under 50.5 total points, Josh Allen under 32.5 rushing yards, Derrick Henry over 84.5 rushing yards (+550)

Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson EACH 2+ passing touchdowns (+1943)

Josh Jacobs, Kyren Williams, Derrick Henry each score the first touchdown in their games (+2922)

Ghost Leg Parlay Offer

DraftKings Sportsbook is running a Ghost Leg parlay offer for each Sunday this NFL season. Opt in to claim this token for one parlay wager this Sunday.

You will be able to use this offer for a parlay that has at least three legs with minimum odds per leg of -500.

The way this offer works is that if one of your parlay legs loses, you will still win your bet. For instance, you can bet on the Commanders, Lions and Bills to win. If the Lions are the only team to lose, you will still win your bet.

Score DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Follow the steps below to get up and running with DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, etc.)

Use a secure payment method for your first deposit (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Place your $5 bet on any Week 1 NFL game to activate your offer

Make sure you use your bonus bets within one week before they expire from your account.