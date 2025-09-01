DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for TCU-UNC, MLB, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you missed out on this past weekend's college football games, you still have one more chance to bet on Bill Belichick's college head coaching debut for North Carolina against TCU tonight. Use this matchup to unlock the upgraded DraftKings promo code offer, which delivers $300 in bonus bets along with a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Click here to register.





This is one of the best welcome offers DraftKings Sportsbook has provided. Just a few weeks ago, it was a $150 bonus offer. It was then upgraded to $200 bonus bets with the $200 NFL Season Ticket discount. Now, it is $300 in bonus bets to match FanDuel’s offer, and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount is still included.

The best part is that it is an instant offer when you place a $5 bet. So, you can bet $5 on tonight’s TCU-North Carolina game to get your rewards before that bet even settles. A wager on key MLB games like Mets-Tigers, Blue Jays-Reds and Phillies-Brewers will also qualify for this promo.

Let’s go through some of the best ways you can activate your offer while also highlighting some exciting features you can take advantage of within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

TCU-UNC Parlay Specials Activate DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos CFB Week 1 No Sweat, CFB Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Knowing that you do not have to worry about winning your initial $5 bet, this would be a good time to explore some of the unique features with DraftKings Sportsbook. One of those features is the pre-made parlays. Navigate to the TCU-North Carolina game page to find some of the pre-made parlay options listed below:

TCU moneyline, North Carolina first quarter moneyline, over 56.5 total points (+900)

North Carolina +3.5, under 56.5 total points (+246)

North Carolina moneyline, under 56.5 total points (+330)

TCU -3.5, over 56.5 total points (+260)

Bet $5 on any of these markets to instantly get your $300 in bonus bets and the $200 NFL Season Ticket discount.

If these markets are not appealing to you, maybe you would like to place a futures bet. North Carolina’s over/under for wins this season is 7.5. Betting $5 on the over (+140) or the under (-160) will activate this promo.

CFB Week 1 No Sweat For TCU-UNC

Tonight is the last chance you will have to redeem the college football Week 1 no sweat bet offer. This will qualify for any bet that has odds of at least -250.

Place a bet on something like the North Carolina moneyline and either collect your payout if your bet wins or get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss.

Steps To Redeem DraftKings Promo Code

Claim your welcome offer by completing the easy sign-up process:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)

Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)

Place your $5 bet on TCU-North Carolina to unlock your $300 in bonus bets and get the $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount

You will be able to immediately redeem your NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Make sure to use your $300 in bonus bets within seven days before they expire from your account.