DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Cowboys-Eagles, NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

DraftKings Promo Code for $300 NFL Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV
|In-App Promos
|33% MLB Profit Boost, Cowboys/Eagles No Sweat Bet, Cowboys/Eagles 50% Anytime TD Profit Boost, Sunday NFL Parlay Ghost Leg, Dynasty Rewards etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|September 3, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Not having to win your first bet on DraftKings in order to receive the $300 bonus makes this a unique opportunity to place your $5 wager on a longshot. That way, if the longshot wins you get a high payout along with the $300 bonus, and, if not, you still have the bonus to look forward to regardless.
For the MLB, it could be your favorite player to hit a home run such as Kyle Schwarber, and for the NFL it could be a first touchdown scorer such as Jalen Hurts for +475 odds.
Either way, there are no shortage of options on DraftKings.
Steps To Redeem DraftKings Promo Code
Claim your welcome offer by completing the easy sign-up process:
- Use the links above to go to the registration page
- Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)
- Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)
- Place your $5 bet to unlock your $300 in bonus bets and get the $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount
You will be able to immediately redeem your NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Make sure to use your $300 in bonus bets within seven days before they expire from your account.
Best DraftKings In-App Promotions
Even though the Cowboys-Eagles game is a couple games away, there are already multiple promotions to dive into for this game, along with an NCAAF promo and an MLB one today. Let’s chat about them:
- MLB 33% Profit Boost: Pretty simple one here- you can receive a 33% profit boost token to use on any MLB bet today.
- Cowboys vs. Eagles No Sweat Bet: This can be used on either a single or an SGP for this game, but place a wager on Cowboys/Eagles and receive bonus bets if that bet loses. For no sweat bets, we like to recommend using them on a longshot opportunity, such as the Jalen Hurts first TD mentioned above, knowing that you will receive bonus bets back if that bet loses.
- Cowboys vs. Eagles 50% Anytime TD Boost: Place a wager specifically on the anytime touchdown market, and receive a 50% profit boost. Jalen Hurts is a great look to score in general in this game, and using this boost you can get that at +100 odds on DraftKings.
- Michigan vs. Oklahoma Profit Boost: Place any wager on this college football game, which, again, can be either a single or SGP, and receive a profit boost on DraftKings.