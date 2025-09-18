DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus Instantly for Dolphins-Bills TNF

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code to Redeem $200 NFL Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos Dolphins/Bills 50% Profit Boost, NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay, NFL First Half Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new user promotion on DraftKings allows players to start with a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, you will receive the bonus win or lose, and they will come in the form of eight $25 bonus bets.

Redeeming This DraftKings Promo Code Offer for TNF

It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these steps to sign up:

Use the links above to head to DraftKings, and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NFL to win a $200 sportsbook bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Thursday Night Football Promotions on DraftKings

DraftKings has you covered with these types of promotions for pretty much every single day/night there is going to be football. Below, we detail the best promotions for TNF specifically: