DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Oregon-Penn State, Any CFB Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

One of the best Saturday slates of college football is upon is, and you can raise the stakes on the games with this DraftKings promo code offer. Any $5 bet on Oregon/Penn State, Alabama/Georgia or any other NCAAF game will be enough to receive a $200 bonus.





New players will receive a $200 sportsbook bonus and a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Simply sign up and place a $5 bet on any game to win these bonuses instantly.

After signing up, check out the other in-app offers available on the college football games Saturday. You can receive no sweat bets, profit boosts and more.

Head to DraftKings to secure this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. This will unlock a $200 instant bonus and a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App NFL Promos Three CFB Profit Boosts, NCAAF Games of the Week 50% Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start with a $5 bet on any college football game Saturday, which is all it takes to redeem this welcome offer. New users will receive a $200 bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

With a great slate of games, including two of the best games on the entire college football season in Oregon vs. Penn State and Alabama vs. Georgia, this is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of this welcome offer. A $5 wager on any market in any of these games will allow you to receive the $200 bonus instantly.

Keep an eye out for an email with instructions on how to sign up with NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to Get With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with DraftKings Sportsbook. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:

Head to DraftKings using the links on this page to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Use a $5 bet on CFB Saturday or any other sport to win the $200 bonus and $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Best CFB Promotions on DraftKings

DraftKings will, consistently, have a bunch of promotions for the slate of games, and this is across all sports. With Saturday having such an electric slate across the board, we will detail the CFB specific promotions below, but please understand that there are similar promotions available for all sports.

Three NCAAF Profit Boosts: Opting into this promotion will allow you to receive three profit boost tokens. You will receive: one 25% profit boost token for any CFB single bet, parlay, SGP or SPGx, one 33% profit boost token for a four-leg parlay, SGP or SGPx, and one 33% profit boost for a three-leg parlay, SGP or SGPx.

Opting into this promotion will allow you to receive three profit boost tokens. You will receive: one 25% profit boost token for any CFB single bet, parlay, SGP or SPGx, one 33% profit boost token for a four-leg parlay, SGP or SGPx, and one 33% profit boost for a three-leg parlay, SGP or SGPx. 50% Games of the Week NCAAF Profit Boost: For this one, if you opt in you will receive a 50% profit boost to use on an Alabama/Georgia or Oregon Penn State single bet, parlay, SGP or SPGx.