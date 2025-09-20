DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Any NFL Week 3 Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to score bonus bets for NFL Week 3. Sign up here to place your opening wager on any game.









The outcome of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter after unlocking this DraftKings promo code offer. New customers will receive a guaranteed $200 bonus, which goes along with a $200+ discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Get in your opening wager on any of the early matchups on Sunday. Bet on the Packers vs. Browns, Colts vs. Titans, Bengals vs. Vikings, Steelers vs. Patriots, Rams vs. Eagles, Jets vs. Buccaneers, Raiders vs. Commanders, Falcons vs. Panthers or Texans vs. Jaguars.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer and snag a $200 betting bonus for NFL Week 3.

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Games on Sunday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App NFL Promos NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL First Half Early Exit, NFL No Sweat Touchdown Bet, Sunday Night Football SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Action continues in the late afternoon with the Broncos vs. Chargers, Saints vs. Seahawks, Cowboys vs. Bears and Cardinals vs. 49ers. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites in Chicago. Be sure to use the “NFL No Sweat Touchdowns” offer and the “NFL Parlay Boost.”

There is an exclusive boost for Sunday Night Football. Claim a 33% same-game parlay boost for the Chiefs vs. Giants. The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites with an 0-2 record. Find a variety of props for Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Travis Kelce and other players.

Grab $200 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Lock-in bonus bets for NFL games on Sunday with this welcome bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. New customers can take these easy steps to register in a couple of minutes:

Click here to activate the current DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your date of birth, email address, full name and other account information to verify your identity. Deposit $5 or more with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $200 bonus. You can use (8) $25 bonus bets for several NFL games. DraftKings will also send you info on how to claim a $200 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Continue Using Bonus for Monday Night Football

Save some of your bonus bets for the exciting matchup on Monday night. Week 3 ends with the Lions taking on the Ravens. One of these elite teams will drop to 1-2 this season. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are 4.5-point favorites at home, with a total set at 53.5 points.

All your bets on the NFL this season will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. Customers can redeem a wide range of prizes, like bonus bets and discounts for traveling.

Sign up through the links above to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 3. Bet $5 on any game to snag a $200 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.