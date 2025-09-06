Davey Johnson, first manager to lead Nationals to the postseason, dead at 82

Davey Johnson, the first manager to lead the Washington Nationals to the postseason and a three-time World Series champion, died on Friday, according to multiple sources. He was 82.

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2013, file photo, Washington Nationals manager Davey Johnson watches from the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington. Johnson is in a Florida hospital with COVID-19, according to former New York Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz. Horwitz said he spoke with Johnson briefly on Friday. Johnson, 77, was a four-time All-Star second baseman and managed the Mets to their last World Series title in 1986. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(AP/Nick Wass)

Johnson was a four time all-star second basemen, winning the 1966 and 1970 World Series with the Baltimore Orioles. He then managed the New York Mets to a World Series title in 1986.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and join all of Major League Baseball in honoring his memory,” Washington Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark Lerner said in a statement.

“He was an incredible person. I’ll always cherish the memories we made together with the Nationals, and I know his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of our fans and those across baseball.”

Johnson managed the Orioles in 1996 and 1997, both years leading the Orioles to the American League Championship Series. He was named American League Manager of the year following the 1997 season.

He joined the Nationals front office in 2006, eventually succeeding Jim Riggleman as manager after Riggleman’s resignation in the middle of the 2011 season.

Johnson led the Nationals to their first NL East division title in 2012, as they made the playoffs for the first time since arriving in DC in 2005. He was subsequently named National League manager of the year. He managed the Nationals for one more season in 2013.

