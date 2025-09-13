Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $25 Signup Bonus for NFL Week 2 Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers will receive a $25 bonus for NFL picks.

Action begins with a busy 1 pm ET slate. Find markets for the Jaguars vs. Bengals, Giants vs. Cowboys, Bears vs. Lions, Rams vs. Titans, Patriots vs. Dolphins, 49ers vs. Saints, Bills vs. Jets, Seahawks vs. Steelers and Browns vs. Ravens. There are several storylines to follow, such as Jared Goff trying to avoid an 0-2 start and DK Metcalf going up against his former team.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 On Sign Up NFL Markets Passing Yards, Rushing Yards, Touchdowns, Receiving Yards, Tackles, Sacks, Kicking Points, etc. States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On September 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have a Super Bowl rematch in the late afternoon. The Chiefs are hoping to avoid an 0-2 start, which hasn’t happened for Kansas City since 2014. That was the last year that they didn’t make the playoffs.

These are some of the popular totals for the game at 4:25 pm ET. Pick more or less several of these markets to create an entry. The number of legs will determine your potential winnings.

Patrick Mahomes: 244.5 passing yards

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 passing touchdowns

J. Brown: 67.5 receiving yards

Saquon Barkley: 87.5 rushing yards

Kareem Hunt: 25.5 rushing yards

Isiah Pacheco: 0.5 rushing touchdowns

Travis Kelce: 47.5 receiving yards

Hollywood Brown: 5.5 receptions

Cooper DeJean: 3.5 solo tackles

DeVonta Smith: 56.5 receiving yards

Harrison Butker: 1.5 field goals made

Nolan Smith Jr.: 0.5 sacks

The Broncos vs. Colts and Panthers vs. Cardinals are the other two NFL matchups in the late afternoon lineup.

Win up to 5,000X your money on Dabble by making picks on the NFL and other sports. It allows users to copy picks, make entry descriptions and chat with other customers on the mobile app.

Sunday Night Football Picks

You’ll have a bonus for your picks on Sunday night. J.J. McCarthy will make his home debut for the Vikings as they take on Bijan Robinson and the Falcons.

Then, there are two games on Monday night to end Week 2. Finish using your bonus on the Buccaneers vs. Texans and Chargers vs. Raiders.

