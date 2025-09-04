Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $25 NFL Signup Bonus for Cowboys-Eagles

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can start making NFL picks with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Register here to collect a welcome bonus in time for the Cowboys vs. Eagles.









Simply make a deposit after signing up with the Dabble promo code. You’ll receive a $25 bonus to use toward NFL Week 1 picks.

Dabble will be a popular daily fantasy app for NFL fans this season. Win up to 5,000X your money by making predictions on passing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns and more. It includes unique social features, allowing you to follow other users, copy picks and make entry descriptions.

Click here to sign up the Dabble promo code WTOP and score a $25 NFL fantasy bonus.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for Cowboys-Eagles Picks

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 On Sign Up NFL Markets Passing Yards, Rushing Yards, Touchdowns, Receiving Yards, Kicking Points, etc. States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On September 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Kickoff on Thursday night is set for 8:20 pm ET on NBC. The Cowboys will have their hands full with the defending champs. You can select over or under the following totals to create an entry

Dak Prescott: 247.5 passing yards – They added Javonte Williams to the roster, but Dallas will still be leaning on Prescott’s ability to get it done in the air.

Saquon Barkley: 94.5 rushing yards – The Eagles have the most dominant running back in the NFL. He will get his fair share of touches, and he won’t have to worry about Micah Parsons, who Jerry Jones recently traded to the Packers.

CeeDee Lamb: 73.5 receiving yards – Prescott will always know where Lamb is on Thursday, but so will Philadelphia. The presence of George Pickens could be nice for Lamb this season.

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 passing TDs – It’s hard to imagine the Eagles not finding the endzone several times on Thursday night. Will we see a lot of Barkley? Or will Hurts have a good day for fantasy owners?

Claim $25 Bonus with the Dabble Promo Code

The number of legs in your contest will determine the payout. For example, four picks will trigger a 10X multiplier. Get a bonus for your first entries by taking these easy steps.

Register here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other account info. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

You can use the $25 bonus for different NFL Week 1 matchups.

Use Bonus for Other NFL Week 1 Games

Continue making picks Friday when the Chiefs take on the Chargers. Find markets for Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Najee Harris and Travis Kelce. The matchup is one of several outside of the country this year. Kickoff is at 8 pm ET in Brazil.

It’s a packed slate on Sunday, which includes the Steelers vs. Jets, Giants vs. Commanders, 49ers vs. Seahawks, Lions vs. Packers and Ravens vs. Bills. Go to the news feed to see who your friends are picking throughout the season.

Register through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. New customers can collect a $25 bonus for NFL Week 1 picks.