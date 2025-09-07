Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for Ravens-Bills

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Fans can double their winnings on the game with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Click here to start the registration process.







Create a new account and place a $1 bet on Bills-Ravens. That will be enough to unlock 20 100% profit boosts. New users can use these profit boosts to double their winnings on $25 wagers.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. The easy-to-use app, competitive odds and daily odds boosts are all reasons to sign up this football season.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. From there, bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Offers 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Flips, Daily NFL & NCAAF Odds Boosts, 110% Parlay Escalator, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a different type of welcome bonus for new players. Most sportsbooks provide new customers with a one-time bonus. Caesars Sportsbook is giving players 20 opportunities to win cash.

Sign up and start with the $1 wager. From there, players will receive 100% profit boosts on their next 20 wagers. This is an opportunity to bet on Bills-Ravens, Bears-Vikings on Monday Night Football or any other game this week.

Redeeming Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

It won’t take long for new players to sign up and start locking in these profit boosts on Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up from a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Create a new user profile by providing the necessary information in the required fields.

Deposit $10 or more using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $1 on Bills-Ravens to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts to double your winnings on $25 bets.

Bills vs. Ravens Odds Boosts

The Bills and Ravens gave fans a classic playoff game last year that ended in heartbreak for Baltimore. The Ravens don’t have to wait long for another shot at the Bills. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are the last two NFL MVPs, which means we expect to see a back-and-forth game.

Caesars Sportsbook has odds boosts on all the NFL games, including this Sunday Night Football matchup (these odds boosts cannot be combined with the 100% profit boosts):

MVP Showdown Boost: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson each over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+225)

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson each over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+225) Derrick Henry over 99.5 rushing yards and 1+ touchdowns (+240)

Josh Allen over 39.5 rushing yards and 1+ rushing touchdowns (+300)

Zay Flowers and Khalil Shakir each over 59.5 receiving yards (+360)

Keon Coleman over 3.5 receptions and 1+ touchdowns (+500)

James Cook first touchdown scorer (+750)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.