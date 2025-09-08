BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 MNF Bonus for Vikings-Bears

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight's Vikings-Bears Monday Night Football game is the last chance to bet on NFL Week 1, and you can cash in on the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 offer when you sign up before the opening kick.





New users will have plenty of interesting betting angles to look at for tonight’s game. From the Vikings’ perspective, this will be the first NFL start for JJ McCarthy after he did not play a regular season snap a year ago. They look to follow up on a very successful 2024 season. The Bears are hoping Ben Johnson’s new system unlocks Caleb Williams’ skill set that resulted in him being drafted No. 1 overall.

Most new users will get the $1,500 bonus offer. This allows you to bet up to that amount on any market. A losing bet will trigger a bonus refund equal to your original stake. Users in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get the $150 bonus offer, which requires a winning $10 wager to unlock.

We will go through both offers and outline some of the bets you might want to look into.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Activate Offer With Vikings-Bears Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NFL No Sweat Bet, NFL Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On September 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the $1,500 safety net. With this wager, you might want to stick to a straight bet, rather than trying to hit on something like a parlay. You can still bet on something like the Vikings moneyline for tonight’s game and get a large payout.

For example, if you bet something like $900 on the Vikings moneyline, you will either get a $1,620 payout or a $900 bonus refund.

With the $150 bonus offer, target a bet that you think is likely to settle as a win, regardless of the odds and potential payout. Here are some to consider:

Caleb Williams 150+ passing yards (-1600)

Aaron Jones 50+ rushing and receiving yards (-450)

Jordan Mason 25+ rushing yards (-450)

NFL Same Game Parlay Boost Offer

One of the featured offers within the BetMGM Sportsbook app for tonight is the NFL Same Game Parlay boost. This can be used to boost a parlay you construct yourself, but there are also pre-built ones you can take advantage of. Here are some examples:

Bears moneyline, Caleb Williams 250+ passing yards, 25+ rushing yards and over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+1250)

Vikings 02.5, Justin Jefferson 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown (+550)

Vikings moneyline, JJ McCarthy 250+ passing yards and over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+400)

Over 44.5 total points scored, Justin Jefferson and DJ Moore EACH score a touchdown (+575)

Start the sign-up process by clicking here or on any of the other links on this page. There, you will be asked to enter the bonus code WTOP150 alongside your basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, etc.).

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, etc.) to cover your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. This will activate the offer you qualify for.

Any bonus bets you receive from either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.