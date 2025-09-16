BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, WNBA Playoffs, NFL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 provides new players with a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net. Now is a great time to redeem the offer you are eligible for to bet on MLB games tonight or get an early look at the Dolphins-Bills Thursday Night Football game.









Before we dive into what’s in store Tuesday, note that the $150 bonus is available to users in NJ, PA, WV, and MI here. Elsewhere, the $1,500 bet offer can be had here.

As for tonight’s MLB slate, it delivers several matchups that have playoff implications with Padres-Mets, Rangers-Astros and Phillies-Dodgers. These are games great candidates for your first bet. If you are content with waiting for football, you can place a bet now for the Dolphins-Bills game. Just keep in mind that you will have to wait for your bet to settle, regardless of the offer you get from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Any game will qualify for these offers, and we will go through some of the betting options to consider.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: $150 Bonus Or $1.5K First Bet

The $150 bonus offer has the important caveat that you have to win your initial $10 bet, so let’s go through that first. There is no odds restriction with your first bet, so you should look at several options to find one that is likely to settle as a win. A few suggestions are listed below:

Paul Skenes over 6.5 strikeouts vs. Cubs

Rangers-Astros over 3.5 total runs scored (-1200)

James Cook 50+ rushing yards (-350)

Tyreek Hill 25+ receiving yards (-2500)

With the $1,500 first bet safety net, you might want to look at something like a moneyline or spread bet. Maybe you think the Bills will cover as 12.5-point favorites, so you bet something like $800 on that market. A win will result in a big payout, while a loss would give you an $800 bonus refund.

Second Chance TD Scorer Promo

While we still have a few days to go before Dolphins-Bills, you can still take advantage of the second chance touchdown scorer promo with BetMGM Sportsbook. Pick any player in the game to score the first touchdown, and if they score the second instead, you will get your original stake refunded in cash. Let’s look at the top options:

James Cook (+400)

Josh Allen (+450)

Keon Coleman (+800)

Khalil Shakir (+900)

Joshua Palmer (+900)

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offer

Click here to start the sign-up process and enter the bonus code WTOP150 to secure your offer. Enabling location services on your device will ensure that you receive the reward you are eligible for.

You will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to secure your account. The next step from there is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will enable you to place your first bet and activate your offer from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Make use of any bonus bets you receive within seven days. Any unused bonus bets will expire after that period of time.