BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Betting Bonus for Seahawks-Cardinals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create an account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to activate a welcome offer for Thursday Night Football between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Register here in NJ, PA, MI and WV to score a bonus or sign up here in other states to place a hefty wager on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals.







New customers in NJ, PA, MI and WV can win a $5 wager on TNF to gain a $150 bonus. And a $1,500 first bet is available in all other states, which will result in a bonus refund after a loss.

Two NFC West teams meet on Thursday night in Arizona. Both teams are 2-1 with losses to the 49ers. The Cardinals are 1.5-point underdogs at home, with a total set at 43.5 points. Browse through the different player props and alternative spreads to find your favorite market for this welcome offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for TNF, More NFL Week 4 Games

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, Pro Football Second Chance TD, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has a “Second Chance” TD promo available every week for NFL action. Bet on the first TD scorer of the Seahawks-Cardinals game and get cash back if that player happens to score the second TD. Kenneth Walker III has the best odds to be the first to find the endzone with odds at +500, followed by Zach Charbonnet at +550 and Trey Benson at +650.

Try using this offer for other matchups on Sunday, like the Vikings vs. Steelers (9:30 am ET in Dublin, Ireland), Chargers vs. Giants, Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Colts vs. Rams, Ravens vs. Chiefs and Packers vs. Cowboys. You got to think that Micah Parsons will be working hard to get a sack on Dak Prescott in Dallas.

How to Sign Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Take these steps on Thursday to claim a welcome offer for the NFL, as well as MLB action, college football and the Ryder Cup.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Sign up here in all other states. Provide your email address, full legal name and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $10 bet (in NJ, PA, MI and WV) to win a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500 on the game of your choice.

Find Boosts for MLB, the Ryder Cup

Check the promotions tab on BetMGM throughout the weekend for other sports, like MLB. It’s an important time as several teams compete for a spot in the playoffs. The Tigers could end up missing the postseason following a historic collapse.

And some of the top golfers in the world will be at Bethpage Black for the Ryder Cup. Team USA is favored over Team Europe. Find props for Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and others.

Follow the correct link above to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state. Win a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,500 on a certain game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.