BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 MLB Playoffs Betting Bonus

The latest BetMGM bonus code TOP150 offer comes at a perfect time with the MLB Postseason starting today. Redeem a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net depending on your location.





Most new users will get the $1,500 first bet safety net. With this reward, you can place a bet up to $1,500 on any of today’s games and get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss. Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get the $150 bonus offer, which requires that you place a winning $10 bet.

Games like Red Sox-Yankees and Reds-Dodgers will garner a ton of attention tonight. The Red Sox-Yankees series will add to the historic rivalry. The Red Sox have won the last three times the teams have matched up in the playoffs going back to the 2004 ALCS comeback. The last time the Yankees advanced past the Red Sox in October was in 2003, when Aaron Boone hit a walk-off home run in Game 7.

The Reds-Dodgers game ends the day, and it will feature Los Angeles native Hunter Greene facing off against the defending World Series champions. Greene, one of the true aces in baseball, looks to help pull an upset.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Score MLB Postseason Rewards

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MLB Playoff Profit Boost token, NFL SGP Profit Boost Pack, NFL Second Chance Bet Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Regardless of the offer you receive, looking for a betting market that is likely to settle as a win would be a good strategy. This is especially the case with your $10 bet to get the $150 in bonuses. Let’s take a look at some betting markets that might be good choices for you:

Yankees +2.5 (-450)

Red Sox-Yankees over 3.5 total runs scored (-700)

Alex Bregman over 0.5 hits (-210)

Dodgers +2.5 (-700)

Reds-Dodgers under 14.5 total runs scored (-3000)

Hunter Greene over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Bet $10 on one of these markets to get a chance at the $150 in bonus bets, or wager up to $1,500 with the safety net offer.

Popular Parlays For Red Sox-Yankees, Reds-Dodgers

The BetMGM Sportsbook app has several pre-made parlay options that you can take advantage of when you sign up. Some examples are listed below:

Yankees moneyline, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton EACH over 0.5 home runs (+1300)

Red Sox -1.5, Garrett Crochet over 7.5 strikeouts, Alex Bregman over 0.5 runs and over 0.5 RBI (+1400)

TJ Friedl, Tyler Stephenson, Austin Hays, Spencer Steer EACH over 0.5 hits (+725)

Dodgers -1.5, Shohei Ohtani, Andy Pages, Teoscar Hernandez EACH over 0.5 runs (+775)

A good way to capitalize on these markets would be to claim the MLB profit boost token on the home page. You can then boost your potential payout for one of these wagers.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 For MLB Wild Card Reward

