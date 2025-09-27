BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Oregon-PSU, CFB, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP150 offer, you can secure one of two rewards for a loaded Saturday night college football schedule. Get a chance at $150 in bonus bets or a $1,500 first bet safety net depending on your location when you start a new account. Click here to sign up.





Most new users will receive the $1,500 first bet safety net. Wager up to that amount to either win big or get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss. New players in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV) will get the $150 bonus offer. The caveat is that you have to place a winning $10 wager on any game to unlock the bonuses.

New players will have plenty of choices with either offer they qualify for. If you sign up now, you can bet on top matchups like Alabama-Georgia and Oregon-Penn State. Both of these matchups have huge implications for the SEC and Big Ten, as well as the College Football Playoff.

Georgia, Oregon and Penn State can bolster their resumes, while Alabama can make up for an earlier loss to Florida State. Bet on either of these games to activate the offer you qualify for from BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 For Saturday Night CFB Games

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Football Parlay Boost, Football Second Chance TD, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Something like a moneyline or spread bet is great for the $1,500 safety net. Maybe you think Penn State will come out on top against Oregon, and you want to bet something like $1,000 on them to cover as 3.5-point favorites. If your bet wins, you will receive a large winning payout. A losing bet will trigger a $1,000 bonus refund to your account.

Knowing that you have to win your initial $10 bet with the $150 bonus offer, you should look for a wager you are confident in hitting, regardless of the odds and potential payout. Some few examples are listed below:

Georgia +2.5 vs. Alabama (-185)

Alabama-Georgia over 48.5 total points scored (-175)

Oregon +10.5 vs. Penn State (-295)

Oregon-Penn State under 55.5 total points scored (-160)

Betting Lines, Odds For Key CFB Week 5 Games

As noted above, the Alabama-Georgia and Oregon-Penn State games are the biggest of the weekend and will garner a ton of attention tonight. The LSU-Ole Miss game in the late-afternoon is also a huge matchup in the SEC. Let’s take a glance at the spread, total and moneyline odds for these matchups:

No. 4 LSU: +1.5 (-105) / O56.5 (-105) / +105

No. 13 Ole Miss: -1.5 (-115) / U56.5 (-115) / -125

No. 17 Alabama: +3 (-110) / O52.5 (-110) / +130

No. 5 Georgia: -3 (-110) / U52.5 (-110) / -155

No. 6 Oregon: +3.5 (-115) / O52.5 (-105) / +145

No. 3 Penn State: -3.5 (-105) / U52.5 (-115) / -175

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Offer

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to start the sign-up process with BetMGM Sportsbook. Make sure to enter the bonus code TOP150 along with other basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, address, phone number, email, etc.). Make sure to enable location settings to ensure you receive the offer you are eligible for.

Next, you have to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first wager to activate your offer with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Make sure to use any bonus bets within one week before they expire from your account.