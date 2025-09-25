BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 4 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The NFC West is taking center stage on Thursday Night Football. The Arizona Cardinals are slight underdogs at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on the NFL this season, but it all starts with a sign-up bonus. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here to activate this offer in other states and grab a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus or $1.5K Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NFL Second Chance TD, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two different ways to go with this BetMGM Sportsbook. Most new players will have access to a $1,500 first bet. Players who lose on that first wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.

For players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, start with a $10 bet on Thursday Night Football. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus. This can be a great head start for anyone in these select states.

Redeeming BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to activate these offers. Here is a quick walkthrough for new users:

Click here to start signing up in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Click here to register in other states

to start signing up in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Click here to register in other states Apply bonus code TOP150 to unlock either offer and answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Start with a $1,500 first bet in any other state.

Thursday Night Football Betting Preview, Odds

The Cardinals and Seahawks are both 2-1 entering this Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFC West could be the best division in football. Even this early in the season, this game carries a ton of weight as far as the playoffs go.

Sam Darnold is off to a strong start in Seattle and is looking to keep that going off the short week. The Seahawks rank 18th in total offense, but fifth in scoring. Meanwhile, the Kyler Murray-led Cardinals rank 25th in total offense and 19th in scoring.

The short week to prepare can make Thursday Night Football unpredictable. Take a look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds on Cardinals vs. Seahawks (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-105) // Over 43.5 (-110) // -130

-1.5 (-105) // Over 43.5 (-110) // -130 Arizona Cardinals: +1.5 (-115) // Under 43.5 (-110) // +110

