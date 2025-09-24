BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, NFL Week 4, NCAAF

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 NFL Bonus
|September 24, 2025
The majority of new users will receive the first bet offer, which refunds your first wager on BetMGM, up to $1,500, in the form of bonus bets. While you certainly do not have to use the full amount, you can, essentially, receive two chances to win big on BetMGM if you are in one of these states.
The second promotion is for users in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV only), and requires a winning wager to receive a $150 bonus. The way to redeem this promotion is to place your first wager on BetMGM for $10, and if that bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.
That last part is important, is a winning wager is required to redeem this bonus. So, make sure to find a play that you are confident on if you are in one of these states. For example, the Seahawks are -115 odds on the moneyline to win as the road team on Thursday Night Football. If you think they can get the job done in Arizona, then it could make sense to wager on the Seahawks moneyline, and receive the bonus if they do end up winning.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Delivers $150 Promo
There are two different offers on the table with BetMGM Sportsbook. Most new players will qualify for the $1,500 first bet. If that initial wager loses, players will get bonus bets back.
Anyone who signs up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will be eligible for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win.
How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150
Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Follow this step-by-step guide to get started:
- Use the links on this page to start signing up. Apply bonus code TOP150 to qualify for either offer.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Bet $10 to win a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.