Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $300 NFL Bonus for Commanders-Packers

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New bettors can lock in one of the best welcome offers on the market when they register the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to their new account Thursday. Available to those customers will be a $300 automatic bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net, which players can decide between prior to placing their starting bet for tonight’s Commanders-Packers game here .







Customers can secure the $300 bonus on any cash bet of $5 or more. Once that wager is placed, the sportsbook will credit their account with the bonus bets, win or lose. On the flip side, bettors can cover their first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 with the first bet safety net. Any wager up to that amount will get replaced in bonus bets if it fails.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Week 2

Tonight’s Commanders-Packers game features some of the most exciting offensive players in the NFL. With a bet on any of those player props, a new customer can cash in on the new Bet365 bonus code offer out today. That first bet can win a new user $300 in bonus bets or get bonus bets back if their starting wager settles as a loss.

Fans who want to bet big tonight can select the $1,000 first bet safety net when they start out on the sportsbook. This requires a cash wager of up to $1,000 to be bet and, if it ends up losing, that user would receive bonus bets equal to the original cash wager.

So, a qualifying wager could look something like $55 on Josh Jacobs to score the first touchdown of the game tonight. Then, if Jacobs fails to score first, Bet365 would send that user $55 in bonus bets.

The more common option for bettors is the $300 bet-and-get bonus deal. Users can place a wager of $5 cash or more on any market they like and, regardless of their bet’s outcome, receive the bonus.

This means that a bet of $10 on Jordan Love to throw for 300+ yards tonight would return the bonus whether Love accomplishes that feat or not. Those bonus bets could then be used however that bettor would like for the next seven (7) days.

Parlay Boost, NFL Early Payout and Sunday $365k Jackpot Available Thursday

Bettors can find more deals by logging into their new Bet365 account Thursday. The sportsbook has daily offers that change every day, so users can claim bet boosts, early payouts and other amazing promos right now:

Parlay Boost Builder: Customers can create their own parlay or SGP involving tonight’s game and get extra boosts included for every leg of the parlay they add

NFL Early Payout: Bettors will win their moneyline wager tonight if they bet on the Commanders or Packers moneyline and that team leads by 17 or more points

$365k Sunday Jackpot: Players who pick a player who scores the LAST touchdown of the Sunday night game will win a share of $365,000 in bonus bets

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How Users Can Claim Sign Up Offer

A new customer can secure their account and new Bet365 bonus code welcome offer by completing their application and placing a cash wager on tonight’s Commanders-Packers game. The following personal and financial information will be necessary in order to complete that application fully:

Legal full name

Date of birth

Mailing address

Geolocation of cell phone or home computer

First time cash deposit using an online bank, credit card or PayPal, among other methods

Direct deposit setup

Bonus bets may be credited to a user’s account from either of these two promotional options. These customers can use those bonuses for a total of seven (7) days after the bonuses arrive in their account. After seven (7) days, any unused bets will expire.