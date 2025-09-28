Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Betting Bonus for NFL Week 4 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There are tons of games to choose from on Sunday. Start with the Ireland game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings or wait for the afternoon games.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this weekend and throughout the NFL season. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to get in on the action for NFL Week 4.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $200 NFL Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Early Payout Specials, NFL Bet Boosts, Ryder Cup Live Shot Tracker, Sunday Night Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Remember, there are two different options on the table for players on bet365 Sportsbook. Players who want to take an easy winner can start with a $5 bet. This will unlock a $200 bonus win or lose.

The safety net bet is a much different kind of bonus. Players can go big on a game with a $1,000 cash wager. Anyone who picks a winner will receive straight cash. However, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

NFL Week 4 Bet Boosts

Bet boosts are one of the best perks of signing up with bet365 Sportsbook. New players can grab a welcome bonus before checking out the different bet boosts available for Week 4. Here are a few of our favorite boosts on Sunday:

Luck of the Irish: Jordan Mason, Jaylen Warren, Justin Jefferson and D.K. Metcalk each to score a touchdown (+2800)

Running Wild: Saquon Barkley and Bucky Irving each to record 70+ rushing yards and a touchdown (+1000)

Half-Century Haul: Ladd McConkey, Malik Nabers, Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen each to record 50+ receiving yards (+700)

Twice As Valuable: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes each to throw for 200+ passing yards and 2+ touchdowns (+260)

Parsons’ Payback: Micah Parsons to record a sack, Cowboys to score under 20.5 points and Packers to win (+175)

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up with bet365 Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:

to automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Input bonus code WTOP365. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NFL to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus or place a $1,000 safety net bet.

Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

