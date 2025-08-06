MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF at TEXAS -126 N.Y Yankees +108 Tampa…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF at TEXAS -126 N.Y Yankees +108 Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104 at BOSTON -138 Kansas City +118 at SEATTLE -260 Chicago White Sox +215

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -148 at PITTSBURGH +126 at CHICAGO CUBS -184 Cincinnati +154 at LA DODGERS -184 St. Louis +154 at ATLANTA -138 Milwaukee +118 San Diego -148 at ARIZONA +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -166 Baltimore +140 at N.Y METS -178 Cleveland +150 Toronto -210 at COLORADO +176 Houston -110 at MIAMI -106 Athletics -130 at WASHINGTON +110

