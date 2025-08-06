MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF at TEXAS -126 N.Y Yankees +108 Tampa…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-126
|N.Y Yankees
|+108
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
|at BOSTON
|-138
|Kansas City
|+118
|at SEATTLE
|-260
|Chicago White Sox
|+215
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-148
|at PITTSBURGH
|+126
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-184
|Cincinnati
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-184
|St. Louis
|+154
|at ATLANTA
|-138
|Milwaukee
|+118
|San Diego
|-148
|at ARIZONA
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-166
|Baltimore
|+140
|at N.Y METS
|-178
|Cleveland
|+150
|Toronto
|-210
|at COLORADO
|+176
|Houston
|-110
|at MIAMI
|-106
|Athletics
|-130
|at WASHINGTON
|+110
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.