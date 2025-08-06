Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 6, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF
at TEXAS -126 N.Y Yankees +108
Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104
at BOSTON -138 Kansas City +118
at SEATTLE -260 Chicago White Sox +215

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -148 at PITTSBURGH +126
at CHICAGO CUBS -184 Cincinnati +154
at LA DODGERS -184 St. Louis +154
at ATLANTA -138 Milwaukee +118
San Diego -148 at ARIZONA +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -166 Baltimore +140
at N.Y METS -178 Cleveland +150
Toronto -210 at COLORADO +176
Houston -110 at MIAMI -106
Athletics -130 at WASHINGTON +110

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up