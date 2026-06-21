Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Father’s Day Bonus for MLB, World Cup Entries

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New DFS users can use this link here to redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP for a $50 bonus on all MLB and World Cup entries today.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Whether you are backing the Yankees at home or looking closely at the Brewers’ divisional matchup, it is never too early to look at the optimal ways to utilize this offer. You can use the details below to claim your bonus and attack market inefficiencies right away.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

Promo Code Overview

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to boost your entry balance ahead of the June 21 Eastern Time evening slate. By utilizing the Underdog promo code WTOP during registration, new users simply need to sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to their account.

We put a lot of stock in situational context, and capturing a bonus offer like this provides massive baseline value. Please note that this special introductory offer is exclusively available for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your bonus entries, you must meet the specific age requirements of your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state at the time of sign-up and gameplay.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Today

Once you have claimed your Underdog bonus entries, you can immediately start building your slips for tonight’s action. The schedule provides plenty of heavily favored player props to consider, especially when looking at players who are analytically projected to get on base or generate swings and misses.

Here are eight players with the most highly projected hit props, along with two notable pitcher strikeout props to anchor your slips:

William Contreras (MIL) vs. ATL: 0.5 Hits

vs. ATL: 0.5 Hits Michael Harris II (ATL) vs. MIL: 0.5 Hits

vs. MIL: 0.5 Hits Christian Yelich (MIL) vs. ATL: 0.5 Hits

vs. ATL: 0.5 Hits Matt Olson (ATL) vs. MIL: 0.5 Hits

vs. MIL: 0.5 Hits Austin Riley (ATL) vs. MIL: 0.5 Hits

vs. MIL: 0.5 Hits Brice Turang (MIL) vs. ATL: 0.5 Hits

vs. ATL: 0.5 Hits Cody Bellinger (NYY) vs. CIN: 0.5 Hits

vs. CIN: 0.5 Hits Sal Frelick (MIL) vs. ATL: 0.5 Hits

vs. ATL: 0.5 Hits Chase Burns (CIN) vs. NYY: 7.5 Strikeouts

vs. NYY: 7.5 Strikeouts Bryce Elder (ATL) vs. MIL: 4.5 Strikeouts

The matchup between the Brewers and Braves dominates the highest probability hit lines tonight, and it does stand to reason when evaluating the pitching. Milwaukee’s William Contreras and Christian Yelich both command strong expectations to record a hit against Bryce Elder, whose strikeout line currently sits at a modest 4.5. The Braves counter with immense firepower of their own; Michael Harris II, Matt Olson, and Austin Riley all sit in a prime position to find their way into the hit column against Milwaukee. We’ve seen time and time again that targeting heavy hitters against contact-oriented pitchers yields consistent results.

Over in New York, Cody Bellinger stands out for the Yankees with a heavily favored line to secure a hit. He will be facing Cincinnati’s electric starter Chase Burns, who carries an aggressive 7.5 strikeout line. Burns will be looking to fan New York’s potent lineup, creating an intriguing dynamic for Underdog users looking to balance pitching upside and hitting projections.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on tonight’s MLB action? Claiming your bonus entries is a simple process. Whether you want to back the New York Yankees behind starter Elmer Rodríguez or build a slip around Robert Gasser and the Milwaukee Brewers, just follow these steps to unlock your reward:

Register Your Account: Download the Underdog app or visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Promo code WTOP is required during this step to ensure you are eligible for the welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: To officially activate your $50 in bonus entries, you must play a $5 entry.

When building your initial $5 entry—and when using your subsequent bonus entries—Underdog gives you two distinct ways to play:

Standard Entry: This requires 2+ picks. A Standard entry will trigger the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that all legs of your entry must hit for you to win.

This requires 2+ picks. A Standard entry will trigger the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that all legs of your entry must hit for you to win. Flex Entry: This option is available for entries with 3+ picks. With a Flex entry, you can still receive a portion of your winnings even if one of your legs is incorrect, providing a nice safety net for your MLB predictions.

Note: This promotion is strictly for new users. You must meet all standard age and regional requirements for your specific jurisdiction to successfully register and participate.