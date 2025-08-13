Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get Ready for MLB Playoff Push, NFL with $100 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who use the Sleeper promo code will have a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus to use toward MLB, WNBA and NFL picks.

It also has a free pick, giving new users a better chance to win an opening entry. Check the promotions tab each day to find picks on sale, entry boosts multiplier boosts and other rewards.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Claim a $100 bonus for daily fantasy with a 100% deposit match.

MLB Games for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all the following MLB games. Find totals for hits, strikeouts, home runs, RBIs, total bases, stolen bases and fantasy points.

Tigers vs. White Sox

Pirates vs. Brewers

Nationals vs. Royals

Rockies vs. Cardinals

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Padres vs. Giants

Phillies vs. Reds

Mariners vs. Orioles

Marlins vs. Guardians

Twins vs. Yankees

Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Braves vs. Mets

Red Sox vs. Astros

Dodgers vs. Angels

Rays vs. Athletics

This bonus is a great way to make picks on players to hit a home run. Cal Raleigh still leads MLB, followed by Kyle Schwarber and Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star for the Dodgers is making another start on the mound on Wednesday against his former team.

Sleeper Promo Code Guide to Score $100 Bonus

Sleeper has become a popular DFS app across the US. It allows users to follow live game casts, conduct research and chat with friends on the mobile app. First, redeem a bonus by taking these easy steps.

Click here to register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic info needed to confirm your identity and age. This will include your full name, email address and date of birth. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.

The entire amount of your first deposit will be matched up to $100.

Make Picks on the WNBA, NFL, More

There are usually picks on sale for WNBA action. Find markets for the Sky vs. Sun, Valkyries vs. Mystics, Liberty vs. Aces and Dream vs. Storm on Wednesday. Browse through totals for points, rebounds, assists and three pointers.

We have more NFL preseason games this weekend. Plus, there are already markets for the regular season. You can make picks on passing yards from Joe Burrow, Cam Ward, Lamar Jackson and other quarterbacks. Be sure to check the “My Picks” tab to track all your active and completed entries.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New users can unlock a 100% deposit match and score up to a $100 bonus.