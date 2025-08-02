Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Snag $10 New-User Bonus for Sports Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus to use for prediction markets.

Kalshi gained popularity by providing markets for the latest presidential election. However, it really picked up traction by adding options for sports. Now, you can find markets for every MLB game. On Saturday, try purchasing contracts for the winners of the Dodgers vs. Rays, Orioles vs. Cubs, Tigers vs. Phillies, Astros vs. Red Sox, Yankees vs. Marlins, Giants vs. Mets, Rangers vs. Mariners, Braves vs. Reds and Cardinals vs. Padres.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for MLB

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Sports Markets NFL Future Results, MLB Games, MLB Awards, PGA Tournaments, College Football Champion, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Tigers have a 48% chance to get the win on Saturday with Tarik Skubal on the mound, while the Phillies have a 52% chance. This means you can buy contracts for the Tigers at 48 cents each. If they happen to win the matchup, every contract will result in a $1 payout.

Keep in mind that you’ll have chances to sell your contracts as the game unfolds. For example, let’s say Detroit gets off to a hot start with a two-run lead. Their price will likely go up, providing an opportunity to sell your contracts before the final outcomes. At the same time, this can be a way to avoid losing too much if you want to sell if the Tigers start slow.

Kalshi Promo Code Guide for New Users

Kalshi is a legal and regulated trading app in the US. New customers in eligible states can complete these steps to lock-in a bonus.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other basic information to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method, like a debit card, to make a deposit. Make $100 worth of trades to receive the $10 bonus.

Other Markets in Sports, Politics, Culture

There are categories along the top of the app, such as sports, politics, weather, culture, health and economics. These are some of the other trending markets at the moment:

What team will Micah Parsons play for next?

Next US presidential election winner?

Pro football champion

Jobs number this month

Fed runs rate in September

Pro baseball champion

Who will President Trump pardon this year?

“The Naked Gun” Rotten Tomatoes score

You can even look at customers who are having success to see what contracts they are buying. If you do well, your username will end up on the leaderboard.

