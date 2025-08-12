Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, Political Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Make your first $100 worth of trades after using the Kalshi promo code. New customers will receive a $10 bonus.

There are now markets for all MLB games. Predict winners and make trades as the action unfolds. View the chances for the Phillies vs. Reds, Twins vs. Yankees, Braves vs. Mets, Red Sox vs. Astros, Dodgers vs. Angels and other games.

And we are just a few weeks away from the NFL regular season. Use this time to make your predictions on division winners, player awards and the Super Bowl.

Register here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Snag a $10 bonus after making $100 worth of trades.

Use the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NFL Games

Paul Skenes is on the mound for the Pirates, but he must face the hottest team in MLB in Milwaukee. The Pirates have a 46% chance to get the win, while the Brewers are at 54%.

This means you can buy contracts for the Pirates at 46 cents each. If they happen to win the game, every contract will result in a $1 payout. Keep in mind that you’ll have an opportunity to sell during the game. For example, let’s say Skenes gets off to a great start and the Pirates can take the lead. Their chance will likely go up, so you can try to sell for a profit.

Similar trades can be made during the NFL preseason games this weekend. And there are already prices for Week 1 matchups.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi is a legal and regulated trading app in the US. You can browse through a range of different categories. In addition to sports, it has outcomes in politics, health, climate, culture and crypto.

Sign up here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address and other account info to confirm your identity. Use one of the accepted payment methods to fund your account. Make your first $100 worth of trades to release a $10 bonus.

Prediction Markets for Future NFL Outcomes

Check out a wide range of future outcomes for the NFL season.

New York Giants Week 1 starting QB

Indianapolis Colts Week 1 starting QB

New Orleans Saints Week 1 starting QB

Will Taylor Swift attend a pro football game before October?

Who will get hired as a pro football coach this year?

The Eagles have the best chance to win another Super Bowl at 13%, followed by the Ravens, Bills and Chiefs at 12%. Lamar Jackson leads the way with the highest price to win the MVP award.

