Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Win $300 MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New bettors can sign up and start locking in bonuses with these Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers. There are multiple options available for players going into Tuesday night’s action. Click here to start signing up.







There are multiple offers on the table for new players this week:

Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA)

10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TV, VA, VT, WV, WY)

100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days in NY Only

Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook in time for Tuesday’s MLB games. It’s also worth noting that football season is right around the corner.

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and start with a sign-up bonus.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA), 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TV, VA, VT, WV, WY), and 100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days in NY Only In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

From there, players can start making picks on MLB or any other sport this week. There is no shortage of options available.

Claim $300 Bonus With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

There are three different promos available for first-time players this week. Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania and start with a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses. There is no need to pick a winner to secure these bonuses.

Players in a variety of states will be eligible for 10 $100 no sweat bets in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TV, VA, VT, WV, WY). Finally, players in New York can get 10 days of 100% profit boosts.

NFL Season is Almost Here

Football is king when it comes to sports betting and that will be no different this season. The NFL preseason is already underway after the Hall of Fame Game last week. Not to mention, college football season will start in August.

Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on football season. Players can grab these sign-up bonuses and get a feel for the Fanatics Sportsbook app. This is an opportunity for players to raise the bar on the NFL and college football.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.