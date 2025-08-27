DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock New $300 Bonus for MLB, CFB Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get ready for the 2025 football season with the latest DraftKings promo code. DraftKings Sportsbook is pushing the chips to the middle of the table with this updated welcome offer. The bonus bet offer has been bumped up again. This time to $300 in bonus bets to match FanDuel's offer. You will also get over $200 discounted on an NFL Season Ticket subscription with this promo. Click here to register.





Perhaps the best part of this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that you just need to bet $5 to activate it. The outcome of that wager does not matter, and you will be credited with your rewards before it even settles.

This means that you can pick any betting market to activate your offer. You could bet on one of today’s MLB games if you want to bet on something that settles instantly. But you could also look ahead to this weekend’s college football games or even place some NFL futures bets.

We will walk you through how you can activate your offer and show you some of the featured betting markets you can capitalize on today within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Featured CFB Week 1 Bets Activate DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV In-App Promos Unlimited HR Boosts, CFB Week 1 No Sweat, WNBA SGP Profit Boost, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, CFB Parlay Profit Boost, US Open No Sweat, Phillies-Mets 25% Boost, Texas-OSU and LSU-Clemson Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you sign up for a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook, one of the best ways to get familiar with the app is to survey the popular parlays and bet specials. On the home page, you can scroll to each sport to view the betting markets for the biggest games in each sport.

Each of these markets will be eligible to activate your welcome offer. So, by betting $5 on one of these markets, you will instantly unlock your reward while learning how to use one of the best features within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Let’s take a glance at some of the popular markets for this weekend’s college football games:

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M all win (+885)

Texas, Alabama, LSU, Auburn all win (+938)

Clemson, Notre Dame, South Carolina all win by 7+ points (+911)

Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame all win (+455)

NFL Bet Specials With DraftKings Sportsbook

Although we still have to wait another week for NFL regular season action, you can still get in on some special betting markets when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook today. With the news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting engaged, there are some special markets related to how the tight end and his team will perform this year. Some examples are listed below:

Chiefs to win the Super Bowl (+850)

Travis Kelce to score 12+ receiving touchdowns (+1000)

Lamar Jackson 4,000+ regular season passing yards, Josh Allen 4,000+ regular season passing yards, Saquon Barklay 1,500+ regular season rushing yards (+1580)

Broncos, Patriots and Packers all make the playoffs (+475)

Claim DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Rewards

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to start the sign-up process. There, you will have to enter basic personal information into the required areas. This includes your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.

Next, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your initial $5 bet.

You will immediately receive your $300 in bonus bets and NFL Sunday Ticket discount once you place your $5 bet. Make sure to use your bonuses within one week before they expire.