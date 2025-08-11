Live Radio
DraftKings Promo Code: Secure $200 in Bonus Bets, NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

Take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer as the perfect opportunity to dive into this upcoming NFL season, along with the 11 game MLB betting slate today. NFL season officially gets started September 4th, with preseason action for the next couple weeks.



DraftKings is the place to go to get in on the action thanks to their extremely generous welcome offer to all new users.
Create a new account on DraftKings, and risk $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. These bonus bets can be used on any sport and market, including the MLB, WNBA today or NFL preseason later this week.
Use the links above to sign up for DraftKings to get started, and, from there, dive into the additional in-app offers on DraftKings. There are daily promotions via the app.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV
In-App Promos NFL Future Profit Boost, MLB Profit Boost, WNBA SGP Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards, etc
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On August 11, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new player welcome offer provides all new users with a chance to turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets instantly, along with the $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV.

After signing up, make sure to take advantage of everything else offered on DraftKings in the way of in-app offers.

Right now, all players of DraftKings can receive an NFL futures bet profit boost, along with multiple promos for today’s betting slate across the MLB and WNBA.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer when signing up for DraftKings. Players can register from a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

  • Follow the links on this page to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Make sure to input basic identifying information to create a new account.
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)
  • Place a $5 bet to get $200 instantly in bonuses.

DraftKings In-App Offers Monday

For NFL fans looking to dive into the futures market, the DraftKings NFL future profit boost is the perfect way to get started. Call your shot on your favorite prediction for this upcoming season, and increase profits if your prediction comes to fruition.

As for today, there are two separate MLB profit boosts available. One of them is a pick your boost: receive either a NRFI/YRFI or H + R + RBI profit boost today on DraftKings. There is also a MLB profit boost on any MLB parlay, SGP or SGPx.

Then, for the lone WNBA game on the schedule today, all DraftKings users can receive a profit boost on a 3 leg SGP for Sun/Valkyries.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

