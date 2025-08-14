DraftKings Promo Code: Get Upgraded $200 MLB Bonus + NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The updated DraftKings promo code offer comes at a perfect time for NFL fans. Secure $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Season Ticket for the 2025 season. Sign up here and place a $5 bet on an MLB game or any other market for Thursday to immediately unlock your rewards.





There are no NFL Preseason or WNBA games on Thursday, so the focus will be on MLB. The biggest game is Cubs-Blue Jays, which could be a World Series preview. The two contenders will wrap up their three-game set. Or, you could bet on other games like Braves-Mets, Phillies-Nationals to activate your welcome offer with DraftKings Sportsbook.

If baseball is not your thing, you could look ahead to the weekend. The second week of the NFL Preseason starts on Friday night with Titans-Falcons and Chiefs-Seahawks. There will be 11 games played on Saturday, followed by two on Sunday and one matchup on Monday with Bengals-Commanders.

Use any of these games to activate your welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.

How To Use DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV In-App Promos NFL Future Profit Boost, MLB Profit Boost, PGA Top Finish Boost, Dynasty Rewards, etc Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All you need to do to secure your offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is bet $5 on any market. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will receive your bonus bets and NFL Sunday Ticket discount before your initial bet even settles.

For example, maybe you would like to bet on the Phillies to beat the Nationals on Thursday. As long as that bet is $5 or more, you will receive your reward right away.

You could even look ahead to the NFL Preseason. A $5 bet on your favorite team to win their Week 2 preseason game will also activate your offer.

Just make sure that you redeem your NFL Sunday Ticket discount and use your $200 in bonus bets within seven days before they expire from your account.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code

Start the easy sign-up process by clicking here or on any of our links on this page. Then, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, etc. to secure your account.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other options. This deposit will cover your initial $5 bet to activate your offer with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Once you place that bet, you will receive your NFL Sunday Discount and bonus bets. Use your bonuses within one week before they expire from your account.

DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl Favorites

As this welcome offer gears you up for the NFL season, now might be a good time to look into some futures bets. You can use a futures market to activate your promo, or even use one of your bonus bets. Some of the top contenders to win Super Bowl 59 according to DraftKings Sportsbook are listed below: