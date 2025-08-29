DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $300 Bonus for MLB, College Football This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The upgraded DraftKings promo code offer comes at a perfect time for college football fans. You can instantly unlock $300 in bonus bets and an NFL Season Ticket discount of more than $200 with a $5 bet on any Week 1 game. Click here and complete the registration process to secure this offer.





Week 1 started on Thursday night, and you can capitalize on intriguing matchups like Georgia Tech-Colorado and Auburn-Baylor tonight. The biggest games come on Saturday and Sunday as we have three top 10 matchups. Arch Manning and No. 1 Texas will visit the defending champions No. 3 Ohio State. Then we also have No. 9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night followed by No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Miami on Sunday night.

You can bet $5 on any of these games to unlock this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. This is a newly upgraded promo, too. Just a few weeks back, the sign-up offer gave $150 in bonus bets. That was then upgraded to $200 in bonus bets with the NFL Sunday Ticket discount. FanDuel responded by offering $300 in bonus bets, and DraftKings matched that while keeping the NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Score this unique promo for the college football and NFL seasons by signing up now. We will walk you through how to activate it and how to use some of the best features within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Promo Code Activated With Pre-Made Parlays

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos College Football No Sweat Bet, Barstool CFB Parlay Boost, Game of the Week Profit Boosts, Dynasty Rewards etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

One of the best ways to activate this offer is to bet $5 on one of the pre-made parlays within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. You can find these betting markets for any college football Week 1 game that appeals to you. A few examples are listed below:

Kaidon Salter 214+ passing yards, Micah Welch anytime touchdown scorer, Colorado moneyline (+625)

Auburn moneyline, Baylor 1st quarter moneyline, over 58.5 total points (+900)

CJ Baxter anytime touchdown scorer, Quintrevion Wisner anytime touchdown scorer, Arch Manning anytime touchdown scorer (+1200)

Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, Carson Beck EACH run for a touchdown (+2213)

CFB Week 1 In-App Promos

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently runs in-app offers that you can claim at the top of the home page. You can claim these notable offers for this weekend’s college football games:

CFB Week 1 No Sweat: Bet on any Week 1 game, get your stake refunded in a bonus bet if your wager settles as a loss. (Ex: Markets like Ohio State moneyline or Arch Manning 2+ touchdown passes will qualify)

Bet on any Week 1 game, get your stake refunded in a bonus bet if your wager settles as a loss. (Ex: Markets like Ohio State moneyline or Arch Manning 2+ touchdown passes will qualify) Profit Boosts for Texas-Ohio State and LSU-Clemson: Get a profit boost (percentage will vary) for any betting market for these two games. (Ex: Markets like Jeremiah Smith anytime touchdown scorer or LSU moneyline will qualify)

DraftKings Promo Code Sign-Up Process

Follow the steps listed below to get up and running with this welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click here to go to the registration process

to go to the registration process Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place $5 bet to activate welcome offer

When you receive your bonus bets, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.