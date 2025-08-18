DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bengals-Commanders, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The updated DraftKings promo code provides new users with an opportunity to secure $200 in bonus bets and over $200 discounted on NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2025 season. Bet $5 on tonight's Bengals-Commanders preseason game or any other market to unlock your welcome offer.





Tonight’s Bengals-Commanders matchup is about as exciting as a preseason game can be. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that starters like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will play the first quarter. It is also expected that we will see players like Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel for the Commanders. Terry McLaurin will not suit up due to his ongoing contract negotiations.

You can bet $5 on any market for this game to instantly unlock your rewards with the DraftKings promo code offer. You can also bet on any MLB matchup on Monday. The Brewers and Cubs have a doubleheader, while the Astros-Tigers and Mariners-Phillies games will impact playoff races across MLB.

Sign up in time for Monday’s action to lock in your bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount. You can also take advantage of several in-app offers with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Activate DraftKings Promo Code Offer With $5 Bet

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV In-App Promos Choose MLB Boost, 25% Soccer Profit Boost, MLB Parlay Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

A $5 bet on any market will unlock your $200 in bonus bets and NFL Sunday Ticket discount. The best part is that the outcome of your $5 bet does not matter, and you will receive your rewards before it settles.

Let’s use the Bengals-Commanders game as an example. DraftKings Sportsbook has several markets for tonight’s game. However, there are some featured bets. Just click on this game within the DraftKings Sportsbook app to find these options:

Jayden Daniels to throw a touchdown pass on his first offensive drive (+400)

Joe Burrow to throw a touchdown pass on his first offensive drive (+300)

A $5 bet on one of these markets will instantly secure your rewards from the DraftKings promo code offer.

Winning Margin Bets For Bengals-Commanders

DraftKings Sportsbook offers the standard spread, moneyline and total markets for Bengals-Commanders tonight, but it might also be interesting to bet on the winning margin. Let’s go through each of the winning margin bets for this matchup:

Bengals win by 25-30 (+1700)

Bengals win by 19-24 (+1000)

Bengals win by 13-18 (+600)

Bengals win by 7-12 (+450)

Bengals win by 1-6 (+380)

Tie (+1600)

Commanders win by 1-6 (+500)

Commanders win by 7-12 (+800)

Commanders win by 13-18 (+1400)

Commanders win by 19-24 (+2500)

Commanders win by 25-30 (+5000)

Register With DraftKings Promo Code

Securing this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is simple. Just click here and complete the registration process. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc. to confirm your identity.

From there, the next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method to cover your $5 bet. This can be done with a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other options. Then, just place your $5 bet to unlock your $200 in bonus bets and your NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Use your $200 in bonus bets within one week before they expire from your account.