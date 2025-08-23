DraftKings Promo Code: College Football Is Finally Here, Get $200 Bonus Now

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Collect $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV just by placing a $5 wager on the Iowa State-Kansas State or any other game across the Week 0 college football and MLB slates this weekend. Register by applying the DraftKings promo code right now and score those amazing offers as soon as you place an initial cash wager with the sportsbook. No code is needed, as the link below will lock in the offer.







Your bonus bets will arrive in your account as eight (8) individual $25 bonus bets. Plus, you will also receive a separate promo code for the NFL Sunday Ticket deal. Qualify your wager today by betting on any kick-off games to the college football season, including ISU-KSU or Stanford-Hawaii.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Football’s Return

Celebrate the start of college football season by scoring yourself an instant $200 bonus from the DraftKings promo code. This brand new welcome offer will send you eight (8) $25 bets that can be used immediately on any wagers you wish to place with the sportsbook.

Plus, you will also receive over $200 off your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV, along with the bonus bets. Just make your first cash wager of $5 or more on a game today to be eligible.

For example, a qualifying wager could look something similar to $10 on a parlay that includes both Iowa State and Hawaii to win outright today. Then, regardless of that parlay’s outcome, DraftKings will instantly send you the eight (8) bonus bets.

You can then do one of two things. First, you can use those bonus bets right away on the same ISU-KSU or Stanford-Hawaii matchup tonight. However, you could also hold onto some of those bets and use them on other markets, like the MLB, for a total of seven (7) days.

ISU-KSU Game of the Week Boost, NFL Futures Frenzy Boost

DraftKings also has some of the best in-app promotional offers you will find anywhere. Log into your newly created account by using the DraftKings app to claim several of these specials for Saturday:

ISU-KSU Game Boost: Earn enhanced odds for the game of the week in college football when Iowa State takes on Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland

NFL Futures Frenzy Boost: Choose your NFL Boost to use on either Fast Future or Traditional Future markets

MLB Parlay Boost: Wager on an MLB parlay, same game parlay or SGPx today and raise those betting odds with this offer

Draw Breaker: Get your bet back as a bonus bet if the match you bet on is a draw at 90 minutes

Applying DraftKings Promo Code for New Account

It’s important to note that absolutely no DraftKings promo code is needed to turn a $5 first bet into $200 of instant bonus bets.

Full name

Date of birth

Home address

Geolocation of the device you are using

Initial cash deposit of $10 by way of a debit card, credit card, online bank or payment app

The eight (8) bonus bets you receive will have a span of seven (7) full days to be used before they expire. Bonuses can be spent on several individual wagers, so they do not have to be used as a lump sum.